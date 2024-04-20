NX Filtration N.V. (AMS:NXFIL) most popular amongst private equity firms who own 51% of the shares, institutions hold 12%

Key Insights

NX Filtration's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Infestos Nederland BV with a 59% stake

12% of NX Filtration is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls NX Filtration N.V. (AMS:NXFIL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 12% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of NX Filtration.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NX Filtration?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that NX Filtration does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NX Filtration's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NX Filtration is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Infestos Nederland BV is the largest shareholder with 59% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Hoogh Blarick B.V. is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Teslin Capital Management BV holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of NX Filtration

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in NX Filtration N.V.. In their own names, insiders own €8.4m worth of stock in the €177m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over NX Filtration. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 51%, private equity firms could influence the NX Filtration board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 8.7%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand NX Filtration better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for NX Filtration (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

