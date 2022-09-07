NXgenPort wins the TechCrunch Live Minneapolis pitch-off

Today TechCrunch hosted a special TechCrunch Live event focused on the great city of Minneapolis. Three local companies competed in a pitch-off, and I'm pleased to report the winner.

NXgenPort won the pitch competition and will be fast-tracked into the Battlefield 200 where the company will get free exhibition space at TechCrunch Disrupt this coming October.

NXgenPort is in the early stages of building an implantable chemo port that features added sensors and remote connectivity functions. The company says this will provide patients and doctors with a new level of care through early infection detection, remote patient monitoring, leading to unrivaled peace of mind. The judges were impressed by NXgenPort's CEO and co-founder Cathy Skinner, saying, in part, her pitch was well polished and made it easy to understand the complex nature of the company's device and business model.

The company has a small, but impressive, team with Skinner at the helm, and Rosanne Welcher, Ph.D., as the COO, and M Ali Mohamed, MD, Ph.D., leading engineering and research.

Two other companies participated in the Minneapolis pitch-off: Axon Athletics, which is building a mental health platform for student athletes, and Kyros Care, a digital platform for substance recovery services.

Editor's note: This event just concluded. The video of the pitch-off was not available in time for publication but will be added at a later time.