U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,155.50
    -24.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,957.00
    -167.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,082.00
    -111.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.80
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.46
    -1.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.20
    -32.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    -0.45 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0935
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.68
    +0.73 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2421
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8780
    +0.8050 (+0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,173.13
    -719.34 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.47
    -14.26 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.00
    -31.44 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,606.76
    -52.07 (-0.18%)
     

NXP CEO Sievers applauds EU Chips Act, hopes governments coordinate

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man works on a tent for NXP Semiconductors in preparation for the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

ENNISKERRY, Ireland (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Dutch-headquartered computer chip maker NXP Semiconductors on Wednesday applauded the passage of the EU Chips Act this week and said he hopes the U.S. and Europe will cooperate on how they distribute subsidies.

The more than $50 billion in subsidies now on offer to chip manufacturers from the U.S. government and 43 billion euros ($47 billion) in Europe "is big money from the government perspective (but) is little money from industry perspective, which means we have to spend this in a very dedicated and very forceful way in order to get the best out of it," Kurt Sievers said, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy conference.

($1 = 0.9150 euros)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)