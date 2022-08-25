U.S. markets closed

NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend

NXP USA, Inc.
·5 min read
NXP USA, Inc.
NXP USA, Inc.

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing capital return program, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend. The actions are based on the continued and significant strength of the NXP capital structure, and the board’s confidence in the company’s ability to drive long-term growth and strong cash flow.

The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.845 per ordinary share for the third quarter of 2022. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on October 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

Taxation – Cash Dividends
Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $11.06 billion in 2021. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s interim dividend for the third quarter of 2022 and financial condition, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. These factors, risks and uncertainties include the following: market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; our ability to successfully introduce new technologies and products; the demand for the goods into which NXP’s products are incorporated; potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; trade disputes between the U.S. and China, potential increase of barriers to international trade and resulting disruptions to NXP's established supply chains; the ability to generate sufficient cash, raise sufficient capital or refinance corporate debt at or before maturity to meet both NXP's debt service and research and development and capital investment requirements; our ability to accurately estimate demand and match our production capacity accordingly or obtain supplies from third-party producers to meet demand; our access to production capacity from third-party outsourcing partners, and any events that might affect their business or NXP’s relationship with them; our ability to secure adequate and timely supply of equipment and materials from suppliers; our ability to avoid operational problems and product defects and, if such issues were to arise, to correct them quickly; our ability to form strategic partnerships and joint ventures and to successfully cooperate with our alliance partners; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes; our ability to develop products for use in customers’ equipment and products; the ability to successfully hire and retain key management and senior product engineers; the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and resulting regional instability, sanctions and any other retaliatory measures taken against Russia, which could adversely impact the global supply chain, disrupt our operations or negatively impact the demand for our products in our primary end markets; and, the ability to maintain good relationships with NXP's suppliers. In addition, this document contains information concerning the semiconductor industry and NXP’s market and business segments generally, which is forward-looking in nature and is based on a variety of assumptions regarding the ways in which the semiconductor industry and NXP's market and business segments may develop. NXP has based these assumptions on information currently available, if any one or more of these assumptions turn out to be incorrect, actual results may differ from those predicted. While NXP does not know what impact any such differences may have on its business, if there are such differences, its future results of operations and its financial condition could be materially adversely affected. There can be no assurances that a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of a contagious diseases, such as COVID-19, will not have a material and adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition in the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak to results only as of the date the statements were made. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in our SEC filings. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Investors:

Media:

Jeff Palmer

Jacey Zuniga

jeff.palmer@nxp.com

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

+1 408 518 5411

+1 512 895 7398

NXP-Corp



