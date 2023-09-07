NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, NXP Semiconductors investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.01 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.06 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, NXP Semiconductors has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $207.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. NXP Semiconductors paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 38% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that NXP Semiconductors's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see NXP Semiconductors's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, NXP Semiconductors has lifted its dividend by approximately 32% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy NXP Semiconductors for the upcoming dividend? We love that NXP Semiconductors is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about NXP Semiconductors, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while NXP Semiconductors looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

