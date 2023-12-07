NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase NXP Semiconductors' shares on or after the 12th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.01 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NXP Semiconductors stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $205.92. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether NXP Semiconductors generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see NXP Semiconductors's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend at approximately 32% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is NXP Semiconductors an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that NXP Semiconductors is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while NXP Semiconductors has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

