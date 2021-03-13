NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100
NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:
NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
S&P MidCap 400 constituents Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASD:PENN), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASD:CZR) will all move to the S&P 500, replacing SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Xerox Holdings Corp. (NYSE:XRX) and Vontier Corp (NYSE:VNT), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.
S&P 500 constituents Broadcom Inc. (NASD:AVGO), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASD:TMUS) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) will replace Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) in the S&P 100. Allstate, Kinder Morgan, and Schlumberger will remain in the S&P 500.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Mar 22, 2021
S&P 500
Addition
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI
Information Technology
S&P 500
Addition
Penn National Gaming
PENN
Consumer Discretionary
S&P 500
Addition
Generac Holdings
GNRC
Industrials
S&P 500
Addition
Caesars Entertainment
CZR
Consumer Discretionary
S&P 500
Deletion
Flowserve
FLS
Industrials
S&P 500
Deletion
SL Green Realty
SLG
Real Estate
S&P 500
Deletion
Xerox Holdings
XRX
Information Technology
S&P 500
Deletion
Vontier
VNT
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Flowserve
FLS
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
SL Green Realty
SLG
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Xerox Holdings
XRX
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Vontier
VNT
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Edgewell Personal Care
EPC
Consumer Staples
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Penn National Gaming
PENN
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Generac Holdings
GNRC
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Caesars Entertainment
CZR
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Edgewell Personal Care
EPC
Consumer Staples
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Exterran
EXTN
Energy
S&P 100
Addition
Broadcom
AVGO
Information Technology
S&P 100
Addition
T-Mobile US
TMUS
Communication Services
S&P 100
Addition
Linde
LIN
Materials
S&P 100
Deletion
Allstate
ALL
Financials
S&P 100
Deletion
Kinder Morgan
KMI
Energy
S&P 100
Deletion
Schlumberger
SLB
Energy
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nxp-semiconductors-penn-national-gaming-generac-holdings-and-caesars-entertainment-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-sp-smallcap-600-and-sp-100-301246701.html
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices