NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASD:PENN), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASD:CZR) will all move to the S&P 500, replacing SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Xerox Holdings Corp. (NYSE:XRX) and Vontier Corp (NYSE:VNT), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P 500 constituents Broadcom Inc. (NASD:AVGO), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASD:TMUS) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) will replace Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) in the S&P 100. Allstate, Kinder Morgan, and Schlumberger will remain in the S&P 500.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Mar 22, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

NXP Semiconductors

NXPI

Information Technology


S&P 500

Addition

Penn National Gaming

PENN

Consumer Discretionary


S&P 500

Addition

Generac Holdings

GNRC

Industrials


S&P 500

Addition

Caesars Entertainment

CZR

Consumer Discretionary


S&P 500

Deletion

Flowserve

FLS

Industrials


S&P 500

Deletion

SL Green Realty

SLG

Real Estate


S&P 500

Deletion

Xerox Holdings

XRX

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

Vontier

VNT

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Flowserve

FLS

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SL Green Realty

SLG

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Xerox Holdings

XRX

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Vontier

VNT

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Edgewell Personal Care

EPC

Consumer Staples


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Penn National Gaming

PENN

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Generac Holdings

GNRC

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Caesars Entertainment

CZR

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Edgewell Personal Care

EPC

Consumer Staples


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Exterran

EXTN

Energy


S&P 100

Addition

Broadcom

AVGO

Information Technology


S&P 100

Addition

T-Mobile US

TMUS

Communication Services


S&P 100

Addition

Linde

LIN

Materials


S&P 100

Deletion

Allstate

ALL

Financials


S&P 100

Deletion

Kinder Morgan

KMI

Energy


S&P 100

Deletion

Schlumberger

SLB

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nxp-semiconductors-penn-national-gaming-generac-holdings-and-caesars-entertainment-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-sp-smallcap-600-and-sp-100-301246701.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

