U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.25
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,427.00
    +70.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.85
    +0.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.30
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0360 (+1.06%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2920
    +1.8930 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,084.35
    +317.39 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.86
    +7.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,760.97
    +13.68 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

NXT Announces Executive Management Transitions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
·3 min read
NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Liszicasz, has informed the Board of Directors that he will be taking a medical leave of absence in order to address personal and private health matters.  In light of this development, the Board of Directors has formally empowered a committee of the Board to assume the CEO’s duties until further notice. The Committee, which meets three times weekly with NXT management, consists of Lead Director Charles Selby and Directors Gerry Sheehan and Bruce G. Wilcox, who collectively possess senior operating and management experience in the Energy and Capital Markets Industries.  The priorities of the Committee have been to formalize new contracts, including repeat business, for NXT’s proven stress field technology. Management members included in this seamless process include Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia, and Middle East; Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; Mohammed Saqib, Head of Interpretation and Project Engineer; and Dr. Xiang Gui, Director of Research & Development.   

NXT also announces that Mr. Frank Ingriselli has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 20, 2023, to assume increased responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Trio Petroleum Corp. NXT thanks Mr. Ingriselli for his insights and guidance particularly regarding business opportunities in the South-East Asian region and looks forward to future informal cooperation.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn

Vice President of Finance & CFO

302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 206 0805

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements  

Certain information provided in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "will", "expect", "plan", "schedule", "intend", "propose" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, future informal cooperation. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors facing the Company and the Rights Offering are described in its most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and MD&A for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, which have been filed electronically by means of the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") located at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Here's the Worst Mistake Novavax Investors Can Make in 2023

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The shares skyrocketed more than 2,000% back in 2020 as investors bet on Novavax bringing a vaccine to market. Before deciding what to do, let's check out the worst mistake Novavax investors can make in 2023.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Genius Group stock up another 52% in premarket trade Friday in heavy volume

    Genius Group Ltd. stock (GNS) rallied another 52% in premarket trade Friday, extending its prior-day gains after the Singapore-based education company announced it had appointed a former F.B.I. official to probe alleged illegal trading in its stock. The stock rose a record 290% on Thursday in heavy volume and saw 7.2 million shares change hands premarket Friday. The company said Timothy Murphy, a former deputy director of the F.B.I., will lead a task force investigating naked short selling of its stock that has depressed the price.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology

    “I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Can Help You Earn Passive Income in 2023

    Many investors, in turn, are on the hunt for ways to earn more passive income in 2023. Read on to learn about two stocks that can help you generate more cash from your investment portfolio. Both pay sizable dividends, and their value-priced shares are poised to rally in the year ahead.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a hidden $5.9 billion portfolio that's heavily concentrated in a handful of well-known stocks.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Schlumberger beat earnings expectations, gave ‘very compelling’ outlook and raised dividend, stock rises

    Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) edged up 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, even after the oil services company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and increased its quarterly dividend by 43%. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 68 cents. The company said the outlook for its business remains “very compelling,” as overall oil and gas demand is expected to increase in 2023 despite concerns over an economic slowdown, while supply remains tight and as concerns over energy security is prompting increased investments in energy services.

  • SLB Stock Rises On Strong Earnings, Bullish 2023 Outlook For Oil And Gas

    SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, topped fourth-quarter revenue and earnings views. SLB stock rose slightly early Friday as the oilfield service giant gave an optimistic outlook for 2023 and beyond based on strong oil demand while supply remains tight.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in 2023

    Here are three stocks that Buffett is almost certainly buying in 2023. The stock that Buffett is most likely to buy in 2023 with Berkshire Hathaway's massive pile of money is, without question, Berkshire itself. How can we be so certain that Buffett is buying Berkshire shares?