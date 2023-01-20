NXT Announces Executive Management Transitions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Liszicasz, has informed the Board of Directors that he will be taking a medical leave of absence in order to address personal and private health matters. In light of this development, the Board of Directors has formally empowered a committee of the Board to assume the CEO’s duties until further notice. The Committee, which meets three times weekly with NXT management, consists of Lead Director Charles Selby and Directors Gerry Sheehan and Bruce G. Wilcox, who collectively possess senior operating and management experience in the Energy and Capital Markets Industries. The priorities of the Committee have been to formalize new contracts, including repeat business, for NXT’s proven stress field technology. Management members included in this seamless process include Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia, and Middle East; Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; Mohammed Saqib, Head of Interpretation and Project Engineer; and Dr. Xiang Gui, Director of Research & Development.



NXT also announces that Mr. Frank Ingriselli has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 20, 2023, to assume increased responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Trio Petroleum Corp. NXT thanks Mr. Ingriselli for his insights and guidance particularly regarding business opportunities in the South-East Asian region and looks forward to future informal cooperation.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

