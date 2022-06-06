U.S. markets closed

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
·3 min read
  • NSFDF
NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2022.

Shareholders approved the following:

  • Election of Directors: The incumbent seven directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

  • Appointment of Auditors: KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

  • Unallocated Options. The Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved for an additional three years.

  • Deferred Share Unit Plan. The Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan was approved for an additional three years.

Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 29, 2022 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedar.com.

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld/
Against

% of Votes
Withheld/
Against

Election of the following Directors:

 

 

 

 

George Liszicasz

27,014,666

95.94

%

1,142,058

4.06

%

Charles Selby

25,508,634

90.60

%

2,648,090

9.40

%

John Tilson

27,021,266

95.97

%

1,135,458

4.03

%

Thomas E. Valentine

26,616,496

94.53

%

1,540,228

5.47

%

Bruce G. Wilcox

26,145,634

92.86

%

2,011,090

7.14

%

Frank Ingriselli

27,655,266

98.22

%

501,458

1.78

%

Gerry Sheehan

25,513,734

90.61

%

2,642,990

9.39

%

Appointment of Auditors

32,342,300

99.96

%

13,533

0.04

%

Unallocated Options

26,583,636

94.41

%

1,573,088

5.59

%

Deferred Share Unit Plan

26,987,706

95.85

%

1,169,018

4.15

%

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn

George Liszicasz

Vice President of Finance & CFO

President & CEO

302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW

302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 206 0805

+1 403 206 0800

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com


