NXT LVL Hydrogen Water, Hy-Vee Enter Distribution Deal

Labor Smart, Inc
3 min read
In this article:
NXT LVL’s hydrogen drinks are coming to Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest

RENO, Nev., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Takeover Industries, the premium provider of NXT LVL™ hydrogen-infused spring water and nootropic energy shots, announced today that its product will be available at retail powerhouse Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest.

Takeover Industries Inc. will distribute its NXT LVL™ Hydrogen Water to Des Moines-based Hy-Vee’s chain of 265 grocery stores and 175 convenience shops throughout Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

NXT LVL™ Hydrogen Water, endorsed by athletes like boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, is scientifically engineered with all-natural ingredients and antioxidant properties to promote health and wellness. The company’s executives have previously launched brands such as Sobe and Arizona Iced Tea.

"We look forward to supplying the Hy-Vee family of employee-owned stores and its consumers with our NXT LVL™ products, including Hydrogen Water,” said Toby McBride, Takeover’s chief executive. “Hy-Vee has a distinguished history of offering needed goods to its consumers, Takeover looks forward to NXT LVL™ being added to the Hy-Vee collection.”

Takeover Industries has just passed its 100-day mark. In that time, the NXT LVL™ brand was launched, entered into a unique endorsement and joint venture agreements that included Pacquiao and Jacksonville Jaguars Chris Manhertz, and launched three products into the US market.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.
Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About Takeover Industries:
Takeover Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Labor Smart, Inc. (LTNC) (the “Company”). Over the last three decades, the Takeover Team has played a significant role in the growth and expansion of performance sports drinks and beverages throughout the entire beverage industry. The executive management team has over 100 years of research, manufacturing, sales, marketing, operations, design, and production experience in the beverage industry. Team Takeover members have launched major brands with top-tier distributors including Pepsi, Budweiser, Coors, and Miller Distributors, Whole Foods, and brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International. For additional information, visit www.takeoverind.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Labor SMART, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Labor SMART, Inc.'s (LTNC) ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Labor SMART, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets.com.

CONTACT: Contacts: Labor SMART, Inc. ir@laborsmart.com


