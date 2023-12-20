NY AG Letitia James sues SiriusXM over deliberately difficult, drawn-out cancellation process

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued SiriusXM radio on Wednesday over the company’s deliberately “difficult and time consuming” cancellation process, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court.

“When companies make it hard to cancel subscriptions, it’s illegal,” James said in a press release. “Consumers should be able to cancel a subscription they no longer use or need without any issues, and companies have a legal duty to make their cancellation process easy.”

SiriusXM is based in New York City and has more than 2 million customers throughout the state.

According to the lawsuit, hundreds of people between 2019 and 2021 complained to the Attorney General’s office about SiriusXM’s cancellation requirements. James claims that the broadcaster’s own data showed customers needed an average of 11.5 minutes to cancel by phone and 30 minutes to cancel online, with many waiting much longer.

The lawsuit cited SiriusXM training documents that taught employees to drag out cancellation phone calls and online chats.

“For example, subscribers who explain to an agent that they are seeking to cancel because the cost of their subscription is too high may nevertheless have to listen to one or more subscription offers that are more expensive than the subscription they are seeking to cancel,” the lawsuit claims.

SiriusXM has denied all the claims in the suit. It says online chat agents responded to messages within minutes throughout 2021 and argued plans could be easily canceled online.

“We intend to vigorously defend against these baseless allegations that grossly mischaracterize SiriusXM’s practices,” Jessica Casano-Antonellis, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement.

With News Wire Services