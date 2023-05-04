NY and CA attorneys general investigate NFL

The chief attorneys for New York and California are investigating the National Football League’s employment practices and workplace culture, and have subpoenaed the organization for information relating to the probe.

On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a press release that the investigation responds to allegations by former league employees who allege the NFL subjected them to gender and race discrimination, pay inequity, harassment, retaliation, and hostile working conditions.

According to the release issued by the two state prosecutors, the probe is meant to both examine validity of the claims, and whether any violations of federal and state discrimination laws occurred.

The NFL said in a statement that "these allegations are entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices. The NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races and backgrounds thrive. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form."

Tim Schlittner, NFL’s director of communications, added in an email to Yahoo Finance that “we take these matters seriously and will fully cooperate with the attorneys general."

The attorneys general pointed to a February 2022 New York Times report that details claims from more than 30 women previously employed by the NFL. The AGs said more women have come forward with similar claims following the publication of the report.

Other claims that have surfaced, they said, come from a former league manager who filed a discrimination lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, a Black female employee, and another employee who worked as a wardrobe stylist.

The women that came forward to the attorneys general claim the NFL’s players and staff discriminated against them based on age, sex, and gender.

“Despite reports and allegations of abuse perpetrated by both players and male staff, reports that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist,” the attorneys general said in their press release.

The NFL said in its statement that on May 18 it responded in writing to "a similar inquiry" received April 6 from James and other state attorneys general.

"We outlined many of the policies, practices, education programs and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and invited the state attorneys general to meet and discuss our efforts in these areas. We received no further communication from any of the attorneys general before today’s announcement."

Schlittner, the NFL director of communications, said that the league is committed to ensuring all employees of the league are treated respectfully and fairly.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance.

