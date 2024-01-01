NY minimum wage rising to $15 upstate, $16 in NYC in 2024. It'll keep rising

About 1 million New Yorkers who stock store shelves and hold other low-wage jobs will get a pay boost in 2024.

New York is raising its minimum wage in January by $1 to $16 an hour for workers in New York City and the neighboring suburbs of Westchester County and Long Island.

In the rest of the state, the hourly minimum is rising to $15 from $14.20, an 80-cent hike — and the realization of a $15 statewide minimum wage goal set into motion seven years ago in New York.

State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul enacted the latest increases in May in a budget deal that also set 50-cent increases in 2025 and 2026 and then an automatic yearly adjustment. Starting in 2027, the minimum will rise each year at the pace of inflation, without any further action in Albany.

New York is one of 22 states with increases set to take effect in January.

The east side of the Albany State Capitol building Jan. 17, 2021.

How will NY's minimum wage compare to other states?

Neighbors Connecticut and New Jersey are moving to $15.69 and $15.13, respectively. California's minimum is rising to $16, on par with New York's downstate area. Washington State is hiking its minimum to $16.28, the highest of any state.

In New York, the impending increases amount to a $2,080 annual pay boost for minimum-wage workers in the downstate area, and a $1,664 hike for those in the rest of the state.

Is $15 a 'living' wage? And can businesses sustain it?

New York's new minimums emerged from budget talks in the spring after progressive lawmakers and a coalition of advocacy groups and unions pushed for steeper increases. That campaign, known as Raise Up New York, sought to raise the minimum to $21.25 by 2026 for New York City, Westchester and Long Island and by 2027 elsewhere, then tying future increases to inflation.

They argued that spikes in food, rent and gas costs were squeezing low-wage workers, and based their proposal on the calculation of a $21.46 "living wage" for a single person in New York. They noted that 18 other states and Washington, D.C. already link their minimum wages to cost-of-living increases.

Business groups fought the proposal, saying that a steep hike following previous increases would strain employers and force them to cut jobs, reduce work hours or even close.

Farmers, for example, already were struggling with high costs for feed, utilities and fuel, while stuck with fixed prices for their products, they warned. A study commissioned by the National Federation of Independent Business predicted 128,000 jobs would be lost in New York over a decade thanks to the increase.

Tim Dressel of Dressel Farms stands for a portrait in the orchard New Paltz, NY on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. At the time of this photo, he was one of a group of farmers and business owners who feared rising labor costs, including tying the New York minimum wage to inflation, would force them into difficult decisions about their future.

Yet some business owners banded together in support of a $21.25 minimum with a future inflation index. A coalition representing more than 300 businesses and business organizations across the state argued a "fair minimum wage" would help workers afford higher living costs, while curbing turnover and ensuring high-quality workforces for employers.

The resulting compromise fell well below what supporters wanted. Yet opponents say even that will still pinch employers, particularly when its effects on other costs are tallied.

Frank Kerbein, director of the Center for Human Resources at the Business Council of New York State, pointed out that raising the hourly pay floor means doing the same for certain salaried employees with administrative duties. The new minimum salaries for those positions will be $62,400 downstate and $58,500 upstate, he said.

"All these increases add to the cost of doing business in New York, for sure," Kerbein said.

Jessica Galen, owner of Bloomy Cheese and Provisions, straightens up merchandise May 2, 2023 in Dobbs Ferry. Galen supports a minimum wage of $21.25, above the level Gov. Hochul is supporting.

Who stands to benefit from NY's minimum wage increase?

Women, in greater numbers than men. Almost 62% of the estimated 1,053,373 New Yorkers who earn less than $16 or $15 an hour and are set to get raises in January are female, compared to 38% who are male, according to data provided to the USA Today Network by the state Department of Labor.

More than twice as many beneficiaries live in the downstate area — New York City, Long Island and Westchester — as in the rest of the state: roughly 754,000 vs. 300,000.

2024 increases: These states will see a minimum-wage increase in 2024: See the map

Young people, minority workers and those without college degrees all stand to gain. Of those roughly 1 million New Yorkers earning below the new minimums, 34% are ages 16-24, 49% are Black or Hispanic, and 57% didn't go to college, state figures show.

But plenty of people at the other end of the age and education scales also fall in that low-earning class. Among the New Yorkers in line for pay boost, 20% are 55 or older and a surprising 22% hold college or graduate-level degrees, according to the data.

Unhappy deal: Minimum wage to climb to $17 in NY. Why so few New Yorkers are pleased with that deal.

What are the exceptions to the minimum wage in New York?

New York sets lower minimum wages for workers who get part of their pay through tips. In the upstate area, for example, the pay floor is $9.45 for food-service workers and $11.85 for tipped employees in other industries. All of those rates will rise in tandem with the new minimum wage increases.

Home care aides, on the other hand, have higher minimum wages. In the downstate area, those amounts will climb to $18.55 from $17 in January and then by 55 cents each of the next two years. Upstate, they'll rise to $17.55 from $16.20 in January and also grow by 55 cents in 2025 and 2026.

Home care protesters push for fair pay in the hallways of the State Capitol Building as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke with reporters about the state budget on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Albany, N.Y.

Advocates: Get rid of upstate-downstate wage gap in 2024

Groups that pushed for a $21.25 minimum wage were disappointed with the lower amounts negotiated in the budget. But rather than renew their push to go higher, they plan to urge lawmakers to address two other objections during the legislative session that begins in January.

One is the continued downstate-upstate split that sets a lower minimum for the 54 counties north and west of Westchester. The Raise Up New York coalition opposes that gap and expects to make its removal a priority in 2024.

"We know that that's a huge problem," Tal Frieden, campaign manager for Raise Up New York, said in an interview.

Upstate workers need the same minimum wage as those in the New York City area because they're struggling with the same rising housing and grocery costs, Frieden argued. Raising their pay to downstate levels also would boost upstate economies, since they'd be spending more in the places where they live, Frieden said.

The group's other goal for 2024 is to remove what Frieden called a "harmful loophole" in the new indexing policy that requires the state to forgo wage increases after years in which the unemployment rate has increased. No other Democratic-led state that indexes its minimum wage to inflation has built in that "automatic off-ramp," Frieden said.

Minimum wage increases squeeze farmers Why Hochul's minimum wage plan has farmers, business owners fearing for their future

How is NY enforcing the new minimum?

Hochul announced in December that the Department of Labor would begin a public-awareness campaign to alert workers to the raised minimum wages. That campaign would include social media, newsletters, email and flyers and would encourage workers to file complaints if their paychecks don't reflect the increases.

What are the highest and lowest minimum wages in U.S.?

Aside from Washington State, which has the highest statewide rate, the top minimum wages in the U.S. are in Washington, D.C., where it's $17 an hour, and in cities such as West Hollywood and San Francisco, which set their pay floors at $19.08 and $18.07, respectively.

At the other end of the pay scale are 21 states that follow the federal minimum wage of $7.25, less than half of what employers in New York and five other states must pay. They include Texas, the nation's second most populous state, and Pennsylvania, one of New York's neighbors.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY minimum wage to hit $15 upstate, $16 in NYC area in 2024