U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,023.74
    +42.39 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.99
    +245.42 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,613.37
    +150.39 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.40
    +11.74 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.07
    +0.91 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +13.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9930
    -0.0800 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1100
    -0.6100 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,393.53
    -896.14 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.93
    -0.13 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

An NYC Airbnb Racked Up $1 Million in Fines. New Rules Would Block the Listing

Michael Tobin and Raeedah Wahid
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The two-story brick house in Flushing, New York, is a million-dollar home, but perhaps not in the way the owner intended.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Just off of Main Street in a residential neighborhood in Queens, not far from a car wash, a pharmacy and a T-Mobile store, the home has old newspapers on the door partially obscuring a yellowing notice from New York City’s Department of Buildings and a sign warning that security cameras are watching.

According to public records, the house has been used as an illegal Airbnb rental property and people have been living in the attic and basement. It has been on the city’s radar for years, accumulating violations, complaints from neighbors and an order to vacate a portion of the home that was illegally occupied, city filings show. In 2021 alone, the homeowner racked up $984,000 in defaulted penalties, none of which have been paid, a Bloomberg calculation based on city records shows. The same filings show it accumulated more fines than almost any other illegal Airbnb property in 2021, the latest year of data available, by a large margin, accounting for about 11% of all fines issued for the entire year.

But it's far from alone. New York has more than 29,000 short-term rentals, and almost a third of those are illegally listed, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ Office of Special Enforcement, which is tasked with regulating the short-term rental industry. With some of the strictest regulations in the country, New York essentially forbids rentals in most apartments for fewer than 30 days without a tenant present.

The city has made some high-profile shakedowns of illegal Airbnb empires and issued $8.9 million in fines in 2021. But records show only a fraction of hosts are quick to pay. In fact, the filings show many have let the penalties pile up. One property near the Port Authority in Manhattan, owned by ORJ Properties, accumulated about $170,000 in fines in 2021, according to a Bloomberg calculation of records. ORJ Properties, which had some of its penalties dismissed, didn’t respond to telephone and email requests for comment. A man at the Flushing home waved away a reporter who showed up at the door and refused to comment.

New York has tussled with Airbnb Inc. for years over the proliferation of illegal listings and has spent significant resources chasing down violators. New rules taking effect in May are designed to prevent properties like the one in Queens from hitting the market in the first place. Hosts who want to list on Airbnb or other platforms will be required to register with the city and receive an operating license. Companies won’t be able to collect booking fees on unregistered properties, so it should help to alleviate pressure on the city to track down illegal listings. Units that have uncorrected fire-code violations or vacate orders will be ineligible for registration.

The new rules are the culmination of a years-long legal battle between Airbnb and New York, one of the company’s largest domestic markets. The city blames Airbnb for pushing up an already high cost of living in some neighborhoods, listing unsafe accommodations and taking much-needed rental space off the market for locals.

The measures coming into effect this spring will put more teeth into existing laws and introduce new rules. Hosts will be required to show a diagram with all exit routes in the unit and display the registration certificate, submit proof that the host is a permanent occupant and list the number of unrelated permanent occupants in the residence. Hosts could face penalties of as much as $5,000 for repeated violations.

The tightened policies have led to heated objections from hosts concerned about a significant loss of income if they can no longer rent out their property in one of the world’s most expensive real estate markets.

"Regular New Yorkers should be able to share their home and not be targeted by the city at a time when many families are trying to keep up with the rising cost of living," said Nathan Rotman, Airbnb's regional public policy lead. "The rules as currently written will prevent the vast majority of New Yorkers from listing their homes, and we urge the administration to work with our host community to support a regulatory framework that helps responsible Hosts and targets illegal hotel operators.”

After a series of public hearings, the city made the rules more flexible by doubling the length of the registration term to four years, expanding eligible identification documents and agreeing to not require submission of a full lease during the application process, among other changes.

Until a lawsuit was settled in 2020 in which Airbnb agreed to turn over personal data on its hosts, officials were often forced to weed out illegal listings through old-school sleuthing, like looking at photos online. And fines and penalties seem to have little impact on some property owners determined to flout the rules. Close to 75% of all violations issued by the Office of Special Enforcement in 2021 were for failing to file paperwork with the city showing previous infractions, such as not having appropriate fire safety, had been fixed.

Licensing short-term rentals “has been on the city’s radar for over 10 years,” said Kathleen McGee, a partner at law firm Lowenstein Sandler and previously the director of the Office of Special Enforcement under the Bloomberg administration. “It is an administrative burden on the city for those entities that are not paying those fines.”

In 2019, the Office of Special Enforcement collected 21% of all fines imposed, but that dropped in 2020 as the pandemic decimated New York City. That year, officials imposed $7.4 million of penalties but clawed back just over $400,000 in payments as of August 2021. The city’s reports only provide a snapshot of the collection efforts at a given time and in order to sell a home or refinance a mortgage, the fines have to be cleared, leading officials to believe that they will eventually be paid. The city sees the Queens home and the ORJ Properties building as outliers.

After eight years, the time expires for the city to collect the debts. But that doesn’t mean violators are off the hook.

“If you’re going to be a legitimate ongoing business concern you can’t do this,” said Chris Slowik, a property lawyer and partner at Klein Slowik PLLC.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is pausing construction on its sprawling second headquarters near Washington, a decision that coincides with the company’s deepest ever job cuts and a reassessment of office needs to account for remote work.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters

  • iPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partner Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about $700 million on a new plant in India to ramp up local production, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring an accelerating shift of manufacturing away from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsr

  • Fed "acutely aware" of trouble inflation is causing - report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is "acutely aware" of the challenges high inflation poses to the economy and is "strongly committed" to its 2% target for price increases, the central bank said on Friday in its latest semiannual report to Congress on monetary policy and the economy. While largely a backward-looking summary of recent economic developments and Fed policy meetings, the report nonetheless offered some indication that the central bank expects consumer spending growth - robust to now - to ease as the year progresses and households burn through savings accumulated during the pandemic. But overall the report reiterated the themes that now dominate Fed debate: an "extremely tight" labor market where workers remain in short supply, economic growth that likely needs to slow further to temper price hikes, a financial system that has absorbed rate increases largely without trouble, and inflation that, through it all, remains "well above the Federal Open Market Committee's objective."

  • Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

    Oil prices fell on Friday morning after the Wall Street Journal reported the UAE had considered leaving OPEC and boosting its production.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. slumped in early trading Friday after abruptly terminating the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the firm in June. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationAmericans Need to

  • Veru stock plummets toward 2 1/2-year low after FDA denies EUA request for COVID-19 treatment

    Share of Veru Inc. (VERU) plunged 31.0% toward a 2 1/2-year low in premarket Friday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned down the biopharmaceutical company’s request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin, its treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The company said that although the FDA declined the EUA request, “the FDA remains committed to working with the company for the development of sabizabulin.” Separately, the company expects to soon provide details of the timing and design of a proposed confirmatory Phase 3 study it submitted, that could support a new EUA authorization.

  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -15.87% and 6.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • I’m 66, we have more than $2 million, I just want to golf – can I retire?

    Because I don’t have all of your financials in front of me, nor am I a financial planner building a comprehensive plan for your retirement, I can’t say for certain if you can retire. More than $2 million (you and your wife’s savings combined) is a lot of money — I’m not suggesting otherwise — but when it comes to retirement, it doesn’t mean you’re automatically good to go once you hit the million-dollar mark.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • National Instruments picks Fortive, Keysight as challengers to Emerson's bid -sources

    Measurement equipment maker National Instruments Corp has decided that Fortive Corp and Keysight Technologies Inc have the potential to top Emerson Electric Co's $7 billion bid for the company, three people familiar with the matter said. National Instruments this week informed Emerson, Fortive and Keysight -- which are all providers of automation solutions facilitating manufacturing in various industries -- that their offers qualify them to go through the second round of bidding for the company, the sources said. National Instruments put itself up for sale in January after Emerson threatened to challenge its board if it did not engage in deal negotiations.

  • Volkswagen Stock Is Practically Free, and Rivian Is Cheap. Valuations Can Make No Sense.

    The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.

  • Petrobras (PBR) Suspends Asset Sales Amid Policy Review

    Petrobras (PBR) receives Official Letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) requesting suspension of the sales of assets for 90 days.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • US households are now 'rent-burdened' for the first time ever, spending 30% of their income on rent — these 3 states are the most squeezed. (Plus tips on how to handle the distress.)

    Fight distress with success.

  • Marvell’s downbeat guidance wasn’t a big surprise — but these factors were

    Marvell's latest bout of downbeat guidance didn't necessarily come as a shock, but the company's cautious commentary on a second-half recovery might have.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Meta Platform, Snap, Alibaba and Baidu

    Alphabet, Meta Platform, Snap, Alibaba and Baidu are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Earnings Match, Revenues Beat Expectations

    Marvell's (MRVL) fiscal fourth-quarter performance reflects solid demand for its chip in the enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure and automotive end markets.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.