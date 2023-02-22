U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.05
    -6.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.09
    -84.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.07
    +14.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.67
    +6.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0059 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9430
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,190.72
    -246.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.48
    -8.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

NYC Alliance Inks IP Agreement with Solana Hills NFT Project

·2 min read

SOLANA HILLS, Calif. and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Alliance (NYCA), a leading privately owned, global, multi-platform apparel conglomerate (licenses brands including Juicy Couture, Frye, and Tretorn) announces a game-changing partnership with trailblazing NFT project Solana Hills. The deal cements the organization's status as a key player in bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 by bringing its innovative branding and omni-channel strategies to the world of NFTs.

Solana Hills logo
Solana Hills logo

By licensing the Solana Hills IP for product creation, NYC Alliance becomes the first vertically-integrated global apparel company to acquire, re-mint and expand an NFT collection for its designs. The partnership with Solana Hills will allow NYCA to offer a new level of engagement within the NFT space by leveraging the speed, efficiency, and scalability of the Solana blockchain while forging unprecedented opportunities for consumer participation. For NYCA Group President, Suzanne Silverstein, the decision was a no-brainer thanks to three solid pillars on which the teams agreed:

ART: Solana Hills offers some of the most dynamic art—in any chain. Layered and diverse, the project was designed to stand out on any platform and we believe there is truly something for everyone, even beyond the digital space. Playful details, characters boasting cult-followings and unique traits that correspond to varying degrees of rarity are a designer's dream as creative fuel and certain to ignite consumer frenzy.

BUSINESS MODEL: Partnering with global fashion conglomerate NYCA will propel Solana Hills into a leading global brand, shoppable online and IRL, with community involvement all along the way. Our unmatched portfolio which boasts more than 1,000 retailers and partners spans the market, from major department stores and boutiques to discount and big-box stores. NYCA's vertically-integrated model allows for quick turnaround of product with in-house design and sales teams, showrooms and a direct line to many of the world's largest retailers.

UTILITY: While the utility of NFT projects has primarily been limited to Web3, we see IRL opportunities for sustainable scaling and expansion thanks to our vast retail network and distribution channels. Creating value through innovative utilities is essential to the growth, success and sustainability of Solana Hills as we aim to connect, support and reward both Web3 and Web2 communities through the establishment of a new revenue share model.

Committed to long-term and sustainable growth, both organizations are confident that the partnership will be transformative for the space while also raising the bar for NFT- associated merchandise.

We invite you to join us on this exciting journey, as we help to shape the future of digital assets together. Join our Discord and follow @SolanaHills on Twitter and Instagram for the latest developments as we usher in a new era of innovation in the NFT space.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyc-alliance-inks-ip-agreement-with-solana-hills-nft-project-301753784.html

SOURCE NYC Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarHow Much Do Investors Say They Ne

  • Intel Charts Offer ... Little Intel

    Intel Corporation cut its dividend and prices are close to their 52-week lows -- so let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of INTC, below, I see INTC in the process of a third test of the $26-$24 area.

  • Rio Battles High-Bidding Carmakers in Hunt for Lithium Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, one of the world’s most profitable companies, faces a tough battle to grow its lithium business, with some of the biggest carmakers prepared to pay a price it won’t match.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors o

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • CSX scraps plans for new rail yard in North Carolina

    The move comes as a blow not only to Lee County, but the southern edge of the Triangle, which has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Strategy From Henry Ford to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.

  • Toyota Plans a Key (U.S.) Move in New Electric-Vehicle Strategy

    Toyota is amping up in the U.S. The company is looking to make about 200,000 EVs in the U.S. annually from 2026 onward, accounting for nearly 20% of its output in the country, along with production in Japan, China and India. Toyota wants to supply 1 million worldwide per year by that time, the Nikkei has reported.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day

  • Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

    Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive. Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

  • The EV Question for Auto Executives: How Fast to Make the Shift?

    Most car executives agree that a transition to electric vehicles is inevitable. Traditional auto makers have pledged to gradually transform their vehicle lineups to EVs, but timelines vary. If car makers get ahead of consumers on EV rollouts, that could inflate their costs and hurt sales of gas-powered vehicles, profits from which are needed to fund investments in electrification.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Wells Fargo Discloses Probes as Scrutiny of Messaging Apps’ Use Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said that US regulators are investigating its retention of employee communications over unapproved messaging apps, the latest bank to get caught up in an industrywide sweep that’s already yielded over $2 billion in fines. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s L

  • Chips Act Will Test Whether U.S. Can Reverse Semiconductor Exodus

    The $53 billion program includes manufacturing incentives as well as research and development investments, part of an effort to keep a crucial industry in the U.S.