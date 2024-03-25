NYC appeals courts reduces Trump’s bond to $175M in civil fraud case

A New York appeals court showed Donald Trump some mercy Monday, allowing him to post a bond of $175 million in his civil fraud case — rather than half a billion — to ward off foreclosures while he appeals.

In a brief order, the First Dept. Court of Appeals agreed to pause enforcement of the the most severe elements of the devastating February court decision finding Trump liable for fraud while he appeals it if he secures a portion of the money he’s been ordered to pay within 10 days.

The order means Trump doesn’t have to worry that eviction notices will go up on his prized properties while he appeals Judge Arthur Engoron’s judgment, which found him liable for large-scale fraud. It came down as a grace period for him to secure the judgment was in its final hours and while the former president was sitting in court in his criminal hush money case.

“Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud,” a spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Tish James said. “The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. The $464 million judgment – plus interest – against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands.”

The appeals court also paused other parts of Engoron’s judgment from taking effect, including industry bans against Trump, his sons, Eric and Don Jr, and former finance execs Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney. They said the extended and enhanced role of court-appointed monitors to babysit Trump’s company would remain in place.

The AG’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Trump’s lawyers in his fraud case.

This developing story will be updated.