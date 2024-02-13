NYC Consumer Prices Rise by Most Since 2022 on Electricity, Food

(Bloomberg) -- New York consumer prices surged in January by the most since June 2022, dealing a blow to residents of what’s already the most expensive city in the US.

Prices in the New York metro area rose 1% from a month earlier, US government figures out Tuesday showed. The advance reflected sizable increases in the prices for groceries and electricity. The cost of medical care climbed by the most since 1979.

While New Yorkers have experienced some relief from easing inflation over the past year, some spending categories have proven to be sticky. Rents remain well-above pre-pandemic levels, and recent increases to public-transit fares and electricity are also boosting the cost of living.

Electricity costs rose nearly 10% in January from the prior month, while clothing prices advanced the most in a year. Grocery prices increased for the first time in three months as basic items including fruits, vegetables and meat became more expensive.

More broadly, the Bureau of Labor Statistics release showed consumer prices across the US jumped at the start of the year amid a pickup in service costs including shelter.

