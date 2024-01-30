NYC Council Nixes Mayor Veto of Bill Regulating Police Stops

(Bloomberg) -- The New York City Council overrode Mayor Eric Adams’s veto of a controversial bill that will require police officers to document their low-level investigative encounters with civilians, which cops say will hamper their work.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As part of the same 42-9 vote on Tuesday, the council also overrode the mayor’s veto of a bill that will ban solitary confinement in city jails.

Adams, a former NYPD captain who ran for office on a public safety platform, has spoken out repeatedly against the How Many Stops Act, cautioning that the legislation will slow down police response time by creating burdensome extra paperwork. It will require officers to record the race, ethnicity, gender and age of anyone they talk to, along with the reason for the encounter and the basis for stopping the person.

Under the law, police also must document whether a summons or arrest was issued and whether force was used. The police department and law enforcement unions were vocal in opposing the measure.

“Racially biased and unlawful stops are an ongoing problem that we must address with intentionality,” Council Member Alexa Aviles said prior to the vote. “I can’t understand why the mayor and the NYPD does not want to do this work.”

Adams vetoed the bill last month after the City Council passed it by a 35-9 margin, with seven abstentions. In a last-ditch effort to prevent an override, Adams took an eight-person crew of City Council members on an NYPD ride-along through Harlem and the Bronx during the weekend preceding the vote.

In a statement after the vote, Adams continued his criticism of the legislation.

“These bills will make New Yorkers less safe on the streets, while police officers are forced to fill out additional paperwork rather than focus on helping New Yorkers and strengthening community bonds,” he said.

Story continues

The legislation banning solitary confinement in city jails would make both “staff in our jails and those in our custody less safe by impairing our ability to hold those who commit violent acts accountable,” Adams said.

Read More: NYC Mayor’s Woes Are So Bad Even Andrew Cuomo Is Eyeing Run

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who backed the bill, dismissed the criticism, saying the reporting procedure would entail filling out an online questionnaire that takes less than 30 seconds to complete. Supporters say the measure is vital to preserving New Yorkers’ rights by cracking down on unconstitutional policing. Williams, Adams and the majority of the City Council are Democrats.

Court Monitor

An audit released in June from a federal court-appointed monitor found that more than 97% of individuals stopped by the NYPD’s Neighborhood Safety Teams over a 14-month period were Black or Hispanic. The monitor was appointed in 2013 following lawsuits over the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk tactics. A judge found that the way police were implementing stop-and-frisk was unconstitutional.

The overrides on Tuesday weren’t the first time the City Council has eclipsed Adams’ jurisdiction during his two years in office. In July, the lawmaking body overrode a veto on a package of crucial housing bills, which sought to make apartment-rental subsidy vouchers more accessible.

But the heightened friction between the mayor and City Council may galvanize Adams’ voter base, many of whom are moderate Democrats wary of efforts to complicate policing. The mayor’s approval rating has plunged in the wake of the migrant crisis, budget cuts and a federal criminal investigation into his fundraising.

There are 51 members of City Council, and a minimum of 34 votes are needed to override the mayor’s veto.

(Updates with comments from mayor starting in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.