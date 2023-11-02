NYC jury finds Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all charges in cryptocurrency fraud trial

A jury unanimously found the former golden boy of cryptocurrency, Sam Bankman-Fried, guilty on all counts on Thursday. He was convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering of the customers, investors and lenders of Bankman-Fried’s companies, FTX and Alameda Research.

The verdict marks a precipitous fall from grace for Bankman-Fried, who will serve prison time for defrauding customers, investors and lenders of his companies, FTX and Alameda Research, of billions of dollars.

He pleaded not guilty to all seven charges earlier this year.

The verdict, delivered by a jury of three men and nine women, marks the end of a monthlong trial during which prosecutors presented a mountain of evidence that included detailed spreadsheets, pictures of Bankman-Fried with celebrities and ex-presidents, diary entries and screenshots of Signal group chats.

The 31-year-old former billionaire has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from customers of his cryptocurrency trading platform, FTX, and defrauding customers and investors. Federal prosecutors allege he siphoned money from FTX to his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research to fund risky business investments, political donations and a luxury Caribbean penthouse. This setup was helped along by a $65 billion line of credit that effectively gave the company unlimited money from FTX.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have argued he was only acting in “good faith” and that his moves were reasonable business decisions — emphasizing that federal prosecutors have portrayed the “math nerd” as a “movie villain.”

The prosecution described the ex-crypto king as a power-hungry wannabe future president who “thought the rules didn’t apply to him.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle Sassoon presented the prosecution’s rebuttal of the defense’s closing statement on Thursday morning, taking apart arguments Bankman-Fried’s lawyers made Wednesday in their closing statements.

“That is not a regular business decision,” Sassoon said in court Thursday of Bankman-Fried’s actions in 2022. “That is fraud.”

Judge Lewis Kaplan spent more than two hours going over the charges with the jury and giving them directions on how to navigate their decision, with the panel of nine jurors beginning deliberations around 3:15 p.m. Their decision was read to the court shortly before 8 p.m.

Bankman-Fried’s spectacular fall from grace happened over the course of a year — everything began falling apart for him and his businesses in November 2022, when Alameda’s balance sheets were leaked. As nervous customers rushed ran to withdraw their investments from FTX, the company was plunged into bankruptcy and an $8 billion gap of money the company owed customers but could not pay back was exposed.

Three close business associates, friends and co-conspirators of Bankman-Fried testified against him after they pleaded guilty and signed cooperation agreements with the government.

“This is not about complicated issues of cryptocurrency,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said Wednesday. “It’s not about hedging, it’s not about technical jargon. It’s about deception; it’s about lies; it’s about stealing; it’s about greed.”