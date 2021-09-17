U.S. markets closed

NYC Medical Malpractice Attorney Provides Resource to Help Understand Medical Misdiagnosis in New York Hospitals

Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC
·2 min read

One of the most common negligence claims in New York and throughout the United States involves a misdiagnosis.

New York City, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City Medical Malpractice Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter Provides Free Resource to Help You Understand Medical Misdiagnosis

New York, NY — Health concerns of any kind can be immensely stressful, and this is even more true when medical providers do not take the correct steps towards appropriate treatment. Medical malpractice attorney Jonathan C. Reiter has provided a free resource to help the general public understand the basics of medical misdiagnosis.

“When doctors fail to diagnose cancer, patients lose precious time that could have been devoted to aggressively treating this often deadly disease,” says Mr. Reiter, whose New York City law firm frequently handles cases of cancer misdiagnosis.

Mr. Reiter clarifies the difference between delay in diagnosis cases and failure to diagnose cases. The former concerns cases in which a medical professional is too slow to order tests that are necessary to diagnose and treat a serious condition, while the latter concerns cases in which a medical professional misreads lab results or overlooks obvious symptoms of a condition.

Mr. Reiter and his team have a track record of consistently obtaining large settlements and verdicts for victims of medical misdiagnosis and their families in New York City. In one case, a client won $22.97 million after a misdiagnosis of pneumothorax, which led to brain damage.

“[A medical misdiagnosis] case is about more than just money. It’s about holding health care providers accountable for their actions,” adds Mr. Reiter. His resource provides additional information on what next steps you should take if you suspect you may be the victim of medical misdiagnosis.

Read Jonathan C. Reiter’s full resource on medical misdiagnosis in New York City.

About Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC

Building strong, compelling legal cases takes hard work, determination and a high level of professionalism. The attorneys and support staff who work at Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC have all these traits. Put the power of a compassionate, experienced New York City attorney to work for you. Contact us. Call (212) 736-0979 and schedule a free consultation. We’re here for you when you need us most. We will not rest until justice is served.

Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC

Empire State Building

350 5th Ave #6400

New York, NY 10118

Phone: 212-736-0979



Attachment


