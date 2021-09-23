U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3722
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3310
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,890.05
    +1,327.22 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

NYC passes bills to improve conditions of app-based delivery workers

Amanda Silberling
·4 min read

The New York City Council passed bills today that will set minimum pay and improve working conditions for gig workers making deliveries for apps like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. More specifically, the bills allow delivery workers to use restaurant bathrooms, limit how far they can be asked to deliver, set minimum payments per trip and ensure that tips get to workers. This legislation is the first of its kind in any major U.S. city, setting a precedent for how government intervention can influence the relationship between food delivery companies and their many, many thousands of contractors.

This package of bills was written with input from Los Deliveristas Unidos (LDU), a collective of mostly immigrant app delivery workers that was born out of the Workers Justice Project. The group has been protesting for better working conditions throughout the pandemic, and, in April, they publicly joined forces with SEIU Local 32BJ, NYC's largest union of service workers.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

"The bitter truth is that many food delivery workers can work 12 hours a day in the cold or rain for multiple food service apps and still not make enough to feed their own families," the LDU website reads.

An LDU organizer told VICE that gig workers can be financially incentivized to work during rain and snow storms, so dangerous weather can be an opportunity to make more money. Earlier this month, as Hurricane Ida pummeled New York City and led to 13 deaths, app delivery workers were still bringing people food, wading through feet of flooding to complete an order. DoorDash suspended service in Manhattan, and Grubhub suspended service in certain parts of New York City. But many gig workers continued to seek bonuses and incentives where they could, even if it meant putting themselves in physical danger.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The conditions of Hurricane Ida illuminated a truth that has been obvious for years: contractors for delivery apps struggle to make a living wage, which incentivizes them to put themselves in danger for extra cash. At the same time, companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub still aren't making money, even after doing more business than ever in the pandemic.

A report from the LDU surveyed more than 500 app-based couriers in NYC and found that, including tips, the average hourly net pay was around $12.21, which falls below New York City's $15 minimum wage. On top of that, delivery workers are expected to pay for their own transportation, which in New York City, is often via e-bike. Delivery workers are also especially vulnerable to theft. The report also found that 49% of respondents had been in an accident or crash while making a delivery, and 75% of those people said that they paid for medical care with their own funds. However, DoorDash told TechCrunch that Dashers in Manhattan earn $33 per hour.

"We recognize the unique challenges facing delivery workers in New York City and share the goal of identifying policies that will help Dashers and workers like them. This is why last year, we announced an industry-leading set of initiatives to improve Dasher safety, strengthen earnings, and expand access to restrooms. We will continue to work with all stakeholders, including the City Council, to identify ways to support all delivery workers in New York City without unintended consequences," a DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.

DoorDash also indicated some concerns with the bills, saying that the bathroom access bill doesn't actually require restaurants to allow bathroom access; instead, companies like DoorDash have to include provisions in their contracts with restaurants that require them to allow delivery workers to use their bathrooms.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Grubhub also expressed support for the bills. The company told TechCrunch in a statement: “These bills are common sense steps to support the delivery workers who work hard every day for New York’s restaurants and residents. Ensuring they receive a living wage and have access to restrooms isn’t just a good idea -- it’s the right thing to do.”

Gig workers for other apps experience similar issues to app delivery couriers. Earlier this week, the Gig Workers Collective -- which represents about 13,000 Instacart contractors -- urged customers to delete the app until Instacart meets five demands to increase pay and make conditions better for workers. Because workers for these apps are contractors, rather than employees, they have fewer protections, like the guarantee of earning a minimum hourly wage. Instacart has even subsidized workers' wages with their tips in the past.

For about 80,000 delivery workers in New York City, today's legislation marks a positive change. But it remains unclear how or if tech companies will be held responsible for paying these minimum wages and guaranteeing that workers' needs are met.

Recommended Stories

  • Livestream video shopping app NTWRK raises $50M from Goldman Sachs, Kering

    NTWRK, a video shopping app that has helped to popularize the idea of livestreamed commerce in the U.S., announced today it has closed on $50 million in new funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and global luxury group Kering, owners of luxury brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and others. The company has been working to capitalize on the growing interest in live commerce and creator content, and shifted into live virtual events and festivals as COVID-19 ravaged the U.S. last year. Now it says it will invest in furthering its growth and working to establish a more global footprint.

  • Google adds one-button group chats for Calendar meetings

    Google Calendar now lets you quickly start a group chat with everyone attending a meeting — you don't have to spend time rounding everyone up.

  • Microsoft Edge update adds tab groups and new shopping features

    Planning and booking a trip might be a bit easier too.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Slams Into 200 Day EMA

    The British pound has rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA of course is an area that attracts a lot of attention.

  • Delivery workers in New York City will be paid a minimum wage

    New York City is giving a raise to food delivery workers. The New York City Council passed a “minimum per trip payment” today (Sept. 23) as part of a series of bills aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery workers. The measures also address longstanding problems for the city’s estimated 65,000 food delivery workers have faced, including access to restaurant bathrooms, limiting the distance for deliveries, and disclosing gratuity policies to workers.

  • Lunchables Shortage: Here's Why You Can't Find the Popular Product Right Now

    If you've had trouble scoring your kid's go-to lunch, you're not alone. Here's what's going on, according to Kraft Heinz.

  • Loyal raises $27M, aims to give dog owners more time with their pets

    San Francisco startup Loyal is rethinking the concept of longevity and starting with man’s best friend. The company raised $27 million in Series A funding in a round, led by Khosla Ventures and including First Round Capital, Box Group, Collaborative Fund, The Longevity Fund and Lachy Groom — all companies involved in Loyal’s $11 million seed round raised in 2020, as well as a group of angel investors. To date, the company has raised $38 million since being founded in 2019 by founder and CEO Celine Halioua.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Undulate Heading Towards FOMC

    The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to show signs of life again, as we are sitting just below the previous uptrend line.

  • Man In His 90s Giving Car Collection To Charity

    The collection was modest but the gesture was incredible.

  • Jawbone Ghost Rises to Sue Google, Apple Over Ear Buds, Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Patents originally owned by the bankrupt Silicon Valley darling Jawbone Inc. are at the center of new lawsuits seeking royalties from Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. over noise canceling technology in their ear buds, smartphones and smart home devices.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow t

  • New York City Council Passes Sweeping Food Delivery Protections

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City lawmakers passed a set of bills aimed at improving working conditions and pay for app-based workers, becoming one of the first cities in the U.S. to significantly regulate the food delivery industry dominated by DoorDash Inc., Grubhub and Uber Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polari

  • DoorDash, other delivery workers receive sweeping protections under New York City laws

    The New York City Council on Thursday approved first-in-the-nation legislation that would guarantee minimum pay and regulate conditions for workers for DoorDash Inc., Uber Eats and other delivery apps.

  • Starbucks Says Workers Lack Right to Unionize at Store Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. workers shouldn’t have the right to vote for a union on a cafe-by-cafe basis, the coffee chain told the U.S. labor board amid efforts by workers in Buffalo, New York, to organize. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Ref

  • AMPTP Responds As IATSE Gears Up For Second Strike; Union Seeks Separate Strike Authorization From Locals Across U.S. – Update

    EXCLUSIVE updated with AMPTP response statement: IATSE is now gearing up for a second strike against film and TV production companies. With the union and its 13 West Coast studio locals already threatening to strike over terms for a new Hollywood Basic Agreement, IATSE is now seeking a second strike authorization vote for a separate […]

  • Media Advisory - Food Basics workers warn customers of pre-Thanksgiving strike deadline

    Food Basics workers at grocery stores across Ontario are warning customers of a pre-Thanksgiving September 29 strike deadline.

  • ‘A dark legacy’: unions voice fears over global logistics firm’s spinoff

    US-based XPO Logistics has boomed during the pandemic but its reorganisation is causing concern XPO’s warehouse and e-commerce arm has become a separately listed corporation, called GXO Logistics. Photograph: Patrick Forget/Alamy The pandemic has been a boon to XPO Logistics, the transport giant that delivers the goods for a global companies including retailers from Asos and Walmart. It reported record revenues of $5bn (£3.6bn) last quarter as it helped to ship everything from washing machines t

  • Democrats See Spending Bill As A Way To Boost Union Membership

    The bill includes proposed fines and tax provisions that could steer more business to unionized companies and make it easier for workers to organize.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Rallies

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.