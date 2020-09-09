NYC Restaurants Can Have Indoor Dining at 25% Capacity Sept. 30

(Bloomberg) -- New York City restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at one quarter of their usual capacity on Sept. 30, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The city will field 400 inspectors to police them, he said, and called on citizens to speak up about violations.

“Because the compliance has gotten better, we can now take the next step,” Cuomo said at a press briefing in Manhattan.

The announcement comes as the infection rate remains below 1% in the state, he said. There were 463 hospitalizations and three virus-related deaths on Sept. 8, according to the latest state data.

Cuomo’s decision will come as a relief to thousands of restaurants ranging from Michelin-starred sushi dispensaries like Masa, where a single meal can cost hundreds of dollars, to Gurra Cafe, an Albanian spot in the Bronx where three pieces of the grilled beef sausage called suxhuk will set you back $12.

The New York State Restaurant Association had been lobbying state and federal government for commercial rent relief, payment of business interruption insurance claims, the resumption of indoor dining in New York City and an increase in the capacity for inside restaurants in other parts of the state.

In a survey released last week, nearly two-thirds of New York state restaurants said that they were likely to close by year end without government support. Of those that expected to close, 55% foresaw it happening before November, according to a survey of more than 1,000 restaurant owners across the state.

Cuomo said Wednesday that restaurants have temperature checks and enhanced air filtration systems. Customers must wear masks except when they’re seated, and members of each party must leave their contact information for tracing, Cuomo said.

Bars must remain closed, but bar service will be available for those dining at tables, he said, and restaurants must close at midnight.

“If there is a spike in the infection rate, then we can always hit the emergency pause button,” Cuomo said. If the rate doesn’t increase, restaurants will be able to increase capacity.

Cuomo set a Nov. 1 deadline for deciding whether restaurants in New York City can open at 50% capacity, but it could be sooner if all goes well, he said.

