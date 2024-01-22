NYC’s Second Avenue Subway Risks Delay Without Congestion Toll

(Bloomberg) -- A long-awaited $7 billion plan to extend New York City’s Second Avenue Subway to Harlem needs congestion pricing revenue to avoid being sidelined.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s transit system and is also implementing congestion pricing, on Monday awarded a $182 million contract to relocate underground utilities and make way for future construction work to link the Q subway line from 96th Street on the Upper East Side to 125th Street in Harlem. But to sign off on those tunneling and excavation agreements, the MTA needs to resolve legal challenges against congestion pricing, Jamie Torres-Springer, head of the MTA’s construction and development, told reporters during a media briefing Monday.

“It’s very important that we get through the unfortunate challenges to congestion pricing, which is going to allow a lot of critical projects to proceed on schedule,” Torres-Springer said. “We’re pretty confident and optimistic that the courts are going to find that the MTA followed an appropriate process and be able to proceed.”

Congestion pricing will charge E-ZPass motorists $15 during peak periods to drive into Manhattan’s central business district, which runs from 60th Street to the southern tip of the island. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the United Federation of Teachers, Staten Island President Vito Fossella and a group of district residents have all filed lawsuits to prevent or delay the new toll. Those in opposition say the toll penalizes drivers who already pay tolls on bridges and tunnels to get into Manhattan.

NJ Lawsuit Against Congestion Pricing Delays NYC Subway Upgrades

Story continues

The MTA anticipates the new tolling plan will reduce traffic and improve air quality in the district and also provide $1 billion a year in new revenue. The transit provider will then borrow against those funds to support $15 billion in capital projects, including extending the Q-line to 125th street, which is expected to serve more than 100,000 daily riders on average.

NYC’s Second Avenue Subway Expansion to Harlem Set to Move Ahead

The lawsuits have already delayed a $1.3 billion project to upgrade subway signals on the A and C subway lines in Brooklyn because of the ongoing litigation around congestion pricing.

Lengthening the Second Avenue subway to 125th Street will better serve an area where 70% of its residents rely on transit and 34% live below poverty, according to the MTA. The project — set to open in the early 2030s, according to Torres-Springer — will create three new fully-accessible subway stations, save some riders up to 20 minutes in travel time and reduce crowding on nearby subway lines.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.