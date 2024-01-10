NYC Subway Derails for Second Time in Week Causing Delays

(Bloomberg) -- A subway train derailed along the F route in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, causing severe disruptions in service. It is the second incident in the past week where a New York City subway ran off its tracks.

The train derailed between the West 8th Street-NY Aquarium and Neptune Avenue stations, causing major delays. Service has been halted between Kings Highway and Coney Island, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a post on X. There were no injuries to the 37 people on the train and the MTA expects to restore service by Thursday morning rush hour, Rich Davey, head of the agency’s subways and buses, said during a press conference after the incident on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, a northbound 1 train derailed after colliding with a work train that was switching tracks just before rush hour, which caused massive system-wide delays. One of the trains had been taken out of service after vandals triggered its brakes.

“I realize that we had issues obviously last week as well, and we’ll get to the bottom of whatever this is,” Davey said.

The two derailments don’t seem to be connected and there’s no indication that someone pulled the emergency brake on the F train, he said, adding that “it looks like there may have been a track issue.”

The agency is investigating the incident.

City Comptroller Brad Lander said in a post on X after the derailment that the MTA and US National Transportation Safety Board must “take action to improve safety & unacceptable service disruptions.”

Riders are suffering from derailments as the MTA, which runs the city’s subways, buses and commuter rails, tries to boost customer moral and confidence in the system’s safety and reliability. Weekday subway ridership is about 3.5 million, or 70% of pre-pandemic usage.

Last month, the MTA approved a $19.3 billion operating budget for 2024, but warned that fare evasion and a potentially slower-than-anticipated ridership recovery could hurt collections.

