NYC Teachers Union Sues Mayor Adams to Halt School Budget Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- The United Federation of Teachers filed a lawsuit on Thursday against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams in an effort to prevent his administration from cutting $2 billion from the city’s budget for schools.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Earlier this year, Adams’ administration announced cuts of nearly $550 million in the current fiscal year, and plans for additional cuts that could amount to $2 billion, according to a press release from the United Federation of Teachers, a union which represents the city’s public school teachers, paraprofessionals and other educational staff.

The action marks the second major union to sue Adams over budget cuts after DC 37, the city’s largest public sector union, filed a similar challenge earlier this month. A spokesperson for Mayor Adams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The administration can’t go around touting the tourism recovery and the return of the city’s pre-pandemic jobs, and then create a fiscal crisis and cut education because of its own mismanagement of the asylum seeker problem,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew in a statement.

The UFT’s lawsuit claims the city is prohibited from reducing school funding unless overall city revenues decline. The release says New York City revenues grew $5 billion last year.

It also argues the cuts undermine students’ state constitutional right to a “sound basic education.”

--With assistance from Laura Nahmias and Chris Dolmetsch.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.