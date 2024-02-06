NYCB Extends $4 Billion Rout That Erased Over Half Its Value

(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp sank by double digits for the fourth time in five days, extending a rout that was triggered last week by a surprise quarterly loss and move to slash its dividend.

Shares of the lender slumped as much as 19% on Tuesday, touching the lowest since June 2000. The stock has now dropped more than 50% since its earnings release on Jan. 31, erasing roughly $4 billion from its market capitalization.

Investors have dumped the shares in the past week as stock analysts abandoned bullish calls and Moody’s Investors Service put the company’s credit on review for downgrade. The bank’s shock announcement came as it braces for stiffer regulation following deals that lifted its assets above $100 billion — particularly its purchase last year of Signature Bank’s deposits and some of its loans — as well as potential weakness in office and multifamily property markets.

The latest tumble comes after a report that the bank faced pressure from officials at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency before its decision to lower its quarterly dividend and increase its loan-loss provision to more than 10 times what analysts had been expecting.

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini, who holds the lone sell-equivalent recommendation on the stock among analysts tracked by Bloomberg, lowered it to underweight in November, citing a bleak outlook for rent-regulated multifamily New York housing lending.

On Tuesday, he said that while the pressures that spurred last week’s developments weren’t a surprise, the suddenness and magnitude of the changes were.

“I was very much mindful of the stress that they’re facing in the rent-regulated multifamily portfolio and I would have expected that to come through 2024,” Chiaverini said. “But I was not expecting them to have to set aside as much as they did, all right in the fourth-quarter.”

Interest in put options on the stock jumped even more than during the height of last week’s selloff. When shares plunged a record 38% on the day of its earnings report, the volume of puts traded barely outpaced calls. On Tuesday, the ratio was three-to-one.

Regional bank stocks more broadly have come under pressure following NYCB’s results given concerns about real estate exposure, leaving the KBW Regional Banking Index down around 12% year-to-date. The sector gauge was down 1.3% Tuesday as the stock market was steady overall. Valley National Bancorp was the second-worst performer in the index, after NYCB, slumping as much as 8%.

