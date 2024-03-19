NYCB Investor Berlinski Calls Bank’s Diversification a Long-Term Project

(Bloomberg) -- A reworking of New York Community Bancorp will take a long time, said Reverence Capital Partners co-founder Milton Berlinski, who joined the regional lender’s board after his firm injected $200 million into the embattled bank.

“We’re going to try to diversify and reposition the institution,” Berlinski said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday, adding that he believes newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Joseph Otting can turn NYCB around. “It’s a long-term project. This is not something that you can snap your fingers and it’s going to happen overnight. But I have high confidence that Joseph will get this directionally right in the short term.”

Reverence joined a deal helmed by former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to inject more than $1 billion of capital into Hicksville, New York-based NYCB. Berlinski said his firm was approached by a banker arranging the deal who knew of his long-running relationship with Mnuchin, going back to their days together at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Berlinski said that he feels “very comfortable” that based on his current assessment, this month’s capital injection was large enough. “If that changes in the future, we’ll put more capital,” he said.

Three-fourths of the bank’s office-loan portfolio and a quarter of its multifamily financing were vetted as a sample as investors considered the deal, Berlinski said. The apartment portfolio is performing well, and Berlinski said he feels even better about it now than he did a week ago.

NYCB’s real estate exposure, from office buildings to rent-regulated apartments, has been in focus since late January, when the firm added far more fourth-quarter provisions and reported higher net charge-offs than analysts expected. The bank’s shares have tumbled more than 60% this year.

More broadly, Berlinski pointed out that a lot of growth for banks has been in real estate over the past several years, and that firms will have to adjust their portfolios and take reserves. A peak — and eventual decline — in rates will help, he said.

“Most banks will be able to work through their issues, including New York Community Bank,” he said. “The smaller banks will need to raise capital, and there’s a lot of bankers out there who want to help them do that.”

