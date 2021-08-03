U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

NYCM Insurance Named Among the Top Ten Best Companies to Work for in New York State

·2 min read

EDMESTON, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance has been ranked among the top ten in this year's list of 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the insurance company has been named. Created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management (NYSSHRM) and Best Companies Group, this statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in New York, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York list is made up of 70 companies selected based on a two-part evaluation, where each nominated company's policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics, and employee experience are reviewed.

NYCM Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/NYCM Insurance)
NYCM Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/NYCM Insurance)

"It is truly an honor to accept this award again," says President & CEO Dan Robinson. "From the beginning, our goal has been to make NYCM Insurance an amazing place to work for the dedicated and passionate employees who provide care to our customers."

When it comes to company culture, NYCM strives to be a leader, and does so by investing in their employees' overall health and well-being. They are known for their "employee-first" approach and work hard to build a culture of support and trust among their employee base. NYCM provides personal and professional development opportunities with programs such as their 365 Passport to Wellness Program, Employee Enrichment Journey, as well as their Education Incentive Program.

NYCM Insurance was celebrated alongside the other nominees during a virtual event this past Wednesday, July 28th. To learn more about NYCM's development programs, their culture, and their employees, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great grandson, V. Daniel Robinson II. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 800 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com

Contact Jeremy Robinson, Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Management
media@nycm.com
800-234-6926

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nycm-insurance-named-among-the-top-ten-best-companies-to-work-for-in-new-york-state-301347206.html

SOURCE NYCM Insurance

