Nycole Freer Launches Eden Financial

·2 min read

Certified Financial Planner, Entrepreneur and Emerging Author Nycole Freer celebrates the New Year by announcing the opening of her financial planning practice, Eden Financial

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving young entrepreneurs, families, women and children with their financial planning needs for over a decade, Nycole Freer decided to double down on her commitment to educating others on how to build a thriving financial life. With the belief that personal finance is "more personal than finance," Nycole's approach helps others bring their financial goals to life by first understanding them as people. Investing quality time into building a relationship with each person she serves is of the utmost importance to Nycole and is a focal point of her practice, Eden Financial.

"When I was almost 20, I went to into a well-known bank branch and spoke to an advisor. I shared that I had $500 to invest. He told me to come back when I had more money. I never went back – instead I became the advisor I was looking for," says Nycole.

Designed as a one-stop shop powerhouse for those who value quality in both service and results, Eden Financial offers comprehensive financial planning support for individuals, families and business professionals at all stages. From emerging professionals to established entrepreneurs and young families to single parents, Eden Financial's concierge-style approach allows for customized, intentional solutions to be developed and implemented.

"I want to be able to help people like my younger self, who had the right financial intentions but who needed guidance on everything from A-Z when it comes to financial planning and investing."–Nycole Freer, Founder, Eden Financial

About Eden Financial:
Led by Nycole Freer, CFP®, Eden Financial offers financial planning strategies in the following areas: college planning, investment planning, retirement planning, life planning, tax planning, debt planning, insurance planning, income planning, social security planning, savings planning, charitable planning, succession planning, estate planning, and legacy planning. Additionally, Eden Financial is committed to their education-first philosophy, serving clients through coaching and consulting to help them gain a focused understanding of the psychology of financial planning. Thus, allowing the advisory team to help clientele at all stages to comprehend cash flow management, financing strategies, debt management techniques, and financial statements.

*Eden Financial is a registered investment adviser with the State of California. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Media Contact: Concierge@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nycole-freer-launches-eden-financial-301737814.html

SOURCE Eden Financial

