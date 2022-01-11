U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,660.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,941.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,599.25
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.70
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +0.80 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    +1.01 (+5.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2720
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,053.35
    +251.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.36
    -54.87 (-5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.63
    +20.38 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

NYDIG Subsidiary Bottlepay Becomes the First Lightning Company to be a Registered Cryptoasset Business with the FCA

·3 min read

Registration marks a milestone in the maturation of Bitcoin's Lightning Network and will further the development of the financial infrastructure of the future

NEW YORK and NEWCASTLE, England, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, announced today that its subsidiary Bottlepay, a Bitcoin-based global payments company, has been granted registration as a Cryptoasset Business from the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Bottlepay is one of a small number of cryptoasset firms to have secured such approval and is the first Lightning Network payments company to have done so.

NYDIG logo (PRNewsfoto/NYDIG)
NYDIG logo (PRNewsfoto/NYDIG)

FCA registration requires firms to demonstrate that they comply with the UK's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations. Businesses dealing with cryptoassets must register with the FCA to operate within the UK.

"Our registration with the FCA is an achievement not just for Bottlepay, but for the Lightning Network," said Bottlepay founder Pete Cheyne. "This registration goes to show that we can build the financial infrastructure of the future while upholding the regulatory and compliance standards of today."

By harnessing the power of Bitcoin's Lightning Network, Bottlepay is building a global and open instant payment network. For consumers, the Bottlepay app can be used to send payments in bitcoin, pounds, or euros instantly and without fees. Bottlepay also offers multiple integrations with some of the world's largest social networks like Twitter and Discord. For businesses, Bottlepay's infrastructure and APIs will soon be available to make integrating instant bitcoin payments seamless.

"We are incredibly proud of what the Bottlepay team has accomplished," said Yan Zhao, President of NYDIG. "Securing FCA registration is a breakthrough event and is a testament to NYDIG's and Bottlepay's commitment to compliance. Together with Bottlepay, we will continue to work hard to make the Bitcoin network accessible to all."

NYDIG provides Bitcoin technology and financial services solutions to banks, insurers, corporations, and institutions. The firm and its products meet the industry's highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards. NYDIG has subsidiaries that maintain both a BitLicense and a Limited Purpose Trust Charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Bottlepay is available in the UK and across Europe. For more information, please visit bottlepay.com.

Contacts:
NYDIG
Conor Shea
Conor.shea@edelman.com

About NYDIG
NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to businesses in a broad range of industries, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bottlepay
Bottlepay builds payment products on top of the Bitcoin and Lightning networks so that consumers and businesses can leverage the open monetary system of the future. Bottlepay adheres to the UK's anti-money laundering regulations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nydig-subsidiary-bottlepay-becomes-the-first-lightning-company-to-be-a-registered-cryptoasset-business-with-the-fca-301457483.html

SOURCE NYDIG

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.