U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.00
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,331.00
    +123.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,100.25
    +46.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.10
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    +1.41 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +12.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.39 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    +1.80 (+8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6620
    +0.3100 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,854.21
    +22.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.89
    +1.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.28
    +17.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Nykode Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nykode Therapeutics
·2 min read
Nykode Therapeutics
Nykode Therapeutics

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Michael Engsig will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. CET.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About Nykode Therapeutics
Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and eliciting efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive interim efficacy and safety results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Additionally, Nykode is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial with next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology, a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases and a collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies for COVID-19 T cell vaccine development.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at http://www.nykode.com

Contact for Nykode Therapeutics ASA:

Chief Business Officer, Agnete Fredriksen
Nykode Therapeutics ASA
IR@nykode.com

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

Oslo Science Park
Gaustadalléen 21
N-0349 Oslo, Norway


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    With the New Year just a few days away, it’s time to start looking for the best portfolio choices going forward. This past year has been a mess for investors, and putting 2022’s bear market behind us will come as a relief – but finding solid choices for big gains will still require a high tolerance for risk. Fewer stock segments are more risky – or more potentially rewarding – than the penny stocks. Priced under $5 per share, these low-cost equities give investors a chance to double their money

  • Crispr Stock In 2023: Will Down-In-The-Dumps Shares Sparkle Again In 2023?

    Crispr expects to make history in 2023 with a first-ever request in gene-editing technology by the same name, which could stoke shares.

  • Has This Top Pharma Company Found Its Next Billion-Dollar Product?

    For decades, drugmakers have struggled to develop effective therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease, and though most have failed, researchers keep at it. Alzheimer's disease affects some 6.5 million people in the U.S. alone, and even the one FDA-approved treatment for it is far from a cure. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) potential Alzheimer's disease treatment is in late-stage clinical trials, and could be the next one to cross the regulatory finish line.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: MDGL Surges on NASH Data, TRDA, RCUS Down on Updates & More

    Pipeline updates from Madrigal (MDGL) and Entrada (TRDA) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Mersana signs deal with Merck KGaA for cancer therapy development

    Mersana would receive $30 million in an upfront payment, which would be used to develop drugs known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the company said. ADCs combine a tumor-seeking monoclonal antibody with a cell-killing chemotherapy payload, designed for a targeted destructive effect that, unlike conventional chemotherapy, spares healthy cells.

  • Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as COVID spreads

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city's 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked. After widespread protests against strict mitigation measures, China this month began dismantling its "zero-COVID" regime, which had taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people. China's official death count since the pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what most other countries faced - but now looks bound to rise sharply.

  • The Petri Dish: Third Harmonic axes lead program; bluebird moves forward with 3rd drug

    Gene therapy firm bluebird bio can move forward with a study designed to test the drug lovo-cel in pediatric patients with sickle-cell disease

  • Christina Hall reveals she has 'mercury and lead poisoning,' likely from 'the bad flips'

    The "Flip or Flop" star, 39, recently said she was experiencing "unexplained health stuff."

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Vertex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) have swum against the tide all year, with their shares rising as the S&P 500 has struggled. While Vertex's pipeline is about to extend well beyond cystic fibrosis (CF), Amgen's combination of emerging drugs, plus the accretive nature of its deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, could reward investors in the long run.

  • Pharmacies system in danger of collapse, Steve Barclay warned

    Pharmacies are running at a loss and the system is at risk of collapse, Steve Barclay has been warned.

  • After Tests, Recalled DreamStation Sleep Devices Unlikely To Cause Harm, Philips Says

    Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) has updated the comprehensive test and research program following the voluntary recall notification/field safety notice to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP, and mechanical ventilator devices. The company says additional test results and assessments have now been completed for the first-generation DreamStation devices. Related: Philips Flags Two Additional Issues With

  • The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

    AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are two pharmaceutical stocks that investors can buy with less than a $100 bill. AstraZeneca's $219 billion market capitalization makes it the eighth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world and the third-biggest international-based drugmaker. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the $44.6 billion in revenue that analysts expect the company to generate in 2022 is well-diversified.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights United Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Immunocore Holdings and Eli Lilly

    United Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Immunocore Holdings and Eli Lilly are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Gilead Sciences Snags FDA Approval For Twice-Yearly HIV Shot

    Gilead won Food and Drug Administration approval for a twice-a-year HIV treatment called Sunlenca on Thursday.

  • Omicron symptoms: What we know about illness caused by the new subvariants

    What are omicron symptoms: Omicron subvariants may have different symptoms than previous Covid strains. What to look out for.

  • Top 3 Telemedicine Companies for 2022

    Telemedicine companies that represent a growing segment of the health care sector are seeing a surge in popularity both from investors and consumers.

  • Why Many Cold Medicines Don’t Work to Relieve Congestion

    Doctors and pharmacists have asked the FDA to stop the sale of versions of Benadryl, Mucinex, Theraflu and Tylenol after studies found they don’t work.

  • Fauci's warning to America: 'We're living in a progressively anti-science era and that's a very dangerous thing'

    Fauci speaks with The Times as he steps down from his role as the U.S. government's top expert on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

  • Merck, Sichuan Kelun enter cancer collaboration, with milestone payments up to $9.3 billion

    Merck & Co. Inc. said Thursday that it entered into an agreement with Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop seven new cancer therapies. Merck will pay the Chinse biotech an upfront payment of $175 million, with milestone payments worth up to $9.3 billion. Merck will also make an equity investment in the company. Merck's stock is up 44.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 18.6%.

  • Gilead's twice-a-year HIV drug Sunlenca approved by FDA

    The drug will cost $42,250 as therapy is initiated — a combination of tablets, an injection just under the skin and antiretroviral drugs — and $39,000 a year for maintenance therapy.