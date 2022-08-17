U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,640.50
    -17.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.50
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    +0.88 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4750
    +0.2600 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,387.19
    +385.01 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    583.27
    +11.35 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Nykredit Bank A/S H1 Interim Report 2022

Nykredit Bank A/S
·2 min read

 

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
and the press

17 August 2022

Nykredit today announces its H1 Interim Reports 2022 of:

Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48
Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80
Nykredit Bank A/S, CVR no 10 51 96 08
Totalkredit A/S, CVR no 21 83 22 78

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on Nykredit's H1 Interim Report 2022:

  • Our half-year results presented today are highly satisfactory with profit before tax and business profit of DKK 5,015 million and DKK 4,344 million, respectively. We maintain our previously raised full-year guidance and see a continued positive development on the back of a remarkably strong performance in 2021.

  • Nykredit maintains strong momentum across all business areas with lending and customer growth in both Totalkredit and Nykredit Bank. We have also further consolidated our market position within all our business areas in H1 thanks in part to our unique mutual ownership structure and business model, based on which we can offer mutual benefits (ForeningsFordele) to all customer segments.

  • Core earnings trended upwards with satisfactory growth in net interest income, net fee income and wealth management income. Our customers remain robust despite a first half-year of 2022 marked by the current geopolitical conditions as well as rising inflation and elevated energy prices.

  • Our financial results were also affected by circumstances beyond our control. We have managed our own portfolios effectively and are satisfied with our trading and investment portfolio income despite the turmoil in financial markets. Nykredit's legacy derivatives had a positive impact on results. The aggregate impact of the above circumstances is recognised in the income statement.

Highlights from the H1 Interim Report 2022:

  • Profit before tax and business profit for H1/2022 were DKK 5,015 million and DKK 4,344 million, respectively.

  • Nykredit maintains its previously raised guidance for profit before tax of DKK 8.5-9.5 billion from the former DKK 7.5-8.5 billion.

  • Totalkredit's lending at nominal value has increased by 6% since end-June 2021 to DKK 888 billion at end-June 2022.

  • Nykredit Bank's* lending has increased by 20% from DKK 77.3 billion since end-June 2021 to DKK 93.0 billion at end-June 2022.

  • Assets under management in Nykredit Wealth Management totalled DKK 405 billion at end-June 2022.

  • Nykredit maintains a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 19.8%.

  

  

  

DKK million

Nykredit Group

H1/

H1/

  

  

2022

2021

Change

Net interest income

5,152

4,940

212

Net fee income

1,415

1,216

199

Wealth management income

1,171

1,100

71

Net interest from capitalisation

(292)

(246)

-47

Net income relating to customer benefits programmes

(192)

(174)

-17

Trading, investment portfolio and other income

(41)

1,244

-1.286

Income

7,213

8,080

-868

Costs

3,094

2,989

-105

Business profit before impairment charges

4,118

5,091

-973

Impairment charges for loans and advances

(226)

89

315

Business profit

4,344

5,002

-658

Legacy derivatives

670

292

378

Profit before tax for the period

5,015

5,295

-280

Tax

958

942

16

Profit for the period

4,057

4,353

-296

Contact
For further comments, please contact Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Fargo Plans Major Retr

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Pauses At Resistance; Elon Musk Scores Own LOL With Manchester United Tweets

    The S&P 500 came within 1 point of its 200-day line. Tesla CEO Elon Musk joked on Twitter that he'll buy Manchester United.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Coinbase pauses ethereum transactions during the cryptocurrency's merge

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Coinbase is halting deposits and withdrawals during ethereum's big merge.