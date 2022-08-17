U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.50
    -34.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,911.00
    -207.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,540.50
    -117.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.50
    -18.80 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.50
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    -0.18 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8910
    +0.0670 (+2.37%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    +0.49 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1920
    +0.9770 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,719.09
    -246.49 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.85
    -7.06 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.20
    -17.86 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes supplement no 1 to Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes supplement no 1 to Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes supplement no 1 to Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 for the issuance of CRD-compliant covered bonds, UCITS-compliant covered bond and bonds issued in pursuance of section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and supplement are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The Base Prospectus and the supplement can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21, or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel + 45 44 55 16 78.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers

    Pull up a Yahoo Finance chart on Bed Bath & Beyond stick for August and you'd think the company has invented a rival to the Apple iPhone.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Will Capital Gain on Inherited Properties Cost You a Fortune?

    When you inherit property, the IRS applies what is known as a stepped-up basis to that asset. Here's how capital gains are taxed on inherited property.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Lowe’s reports mixed results in Q2 as DIY sales soften

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. reports mixed financial results for the second quarter, with softer DIY sales during the second quarter.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

    Target reveals another surprising earnings miss as it battles through a changing consumer spending backdrop.

  • Why target-date funds may sabotage your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Stock market live news updates: Stock futures lower as retail sales disappoint

    Stock futures were pointing to losses on Wednesday after Target issued a downbeat quarter and headline retail sales growth missed estimates.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    These top-notch Buffett-owned income stocks are doling out between 3.6% and 5.3% annually to their shareholders.