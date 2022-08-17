Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes supplement no 1 to Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 for the issuance of CRD-compliant covered bonds, UCITS-compliant covered bond and bonds issued in pursuance of section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and supplement are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The Base Prospectus and the supplement can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21, or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel + 45 44 55 16 78.

