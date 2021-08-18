U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Nylas Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

·4 min read

Continued Growth, Series C Funding, and New Product Enhancements are Key Drivers to Nylas' Ranking

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas, provider of communications APIs for business productivity automation, today announced their listing on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the second consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy. Nylas secured its position on the list for the second straight year after seeing tremendous growth, including a $120 million Series C investment led by Tiger Global, and surpassing 100,000 developers on the Nylas platform.

www.nylas.com (PRNewsfoto/Nylas)
www.nylas.com (PRNewsfoto/Nylas)

"Software developers today are not only being tasked with building more complex and innovative products and features, they are increasingly being asked to do so in shorter development cycles. That's where Nylas comes in," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. "Our platform arms developers with the structured communications data needed to efficiently build automated and intelligent workflows that reduce time to market, create modern experiences, and increase productivity. As a result, we've seen tremendous growth and adoption of our platform and are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row."

Fueling Nylas' growth has been the rise of the API economy and adoption of APIs as part of businesses' digital transformation strategies to increase productivity, streamline global operations, and leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation. According to a recent survey from RapidAPI, 71.1% of developers expect to use more APIs this year than in 2020, while an additional 21.2% plan to use the same amount.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2021 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

This achievement follows other recent recognitions and accomplishments which include winning multiple leadership awards from Comparably in categories such as Best CEO for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth.

For more information about Nylas and their recent achievements, please visit www.nylas.com.

About Nylas
Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, and Ceridian get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

More about Inc and the Inc 5000

Methodology
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/

CONTACT:
Jason Sophian
Director of Communications, Nylas
jason.sophian@nylas.com

Samantha Miller
BLASTmedia for Nylas
317.806.1900 x 161
samantha@BLASTmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nylas-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301358083.html

SOURCE Nylas

