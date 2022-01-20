U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,552.87
    +20.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,197.71
    +169.06 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,415.43
    +75.18 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.93
    +9.14 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1560
    -0.1970 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,928.74
    +1,069.74 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.69
    +25.43 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Nym Health Names Or Peles Senior Vice President of Research & Development

·3 min read

Leadership Team Expansion to Fuel Company's Accelerated Growth, Driving Scale and Adoption of Nym's Autonomous Medical Coding and Clinical Language Understanding Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nym Health, a leader in autonomous medical coding, today announced that Or Peles has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Research and Development. A software industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience leading technology and product development organizations, Peles will head Nym's rapidly growing R&D organization with a focus on scaling the company's autonomous medical coding platform for revenue cycle management (RCM), expanding its Clinical Language Understanding (CLU) capabilities and accelerating the platform's implementation within emergency medicine and urgent care settings across the US.

Nym_Health_Logo
Nym_Health_Logo

"At Nym, we're laser-focused on building a company that fundamentally changes the way healthcare providers approach medical coding, providing them with the technology to decipher clinical language within seconds and automate burdensome and costly administrative processes," said Amihai Neiderman, Nym's CEO and Co-Founder. "As we enter this next phase of innovation and commercial expansion, we're thrilled to welcome Or to Nym's executive team. He brings rich technology, product and business leadership experience and a proven track record delivering effective software solutions that meet customer needs."

Peles joins Nym from Tasq.ai, a provider of next generation data solutions for AI at ultra scale, where he served as COO. He was previously CTO of NICE Actimize, the largest and broadest provider of financial security and compliance solutions for regional and global institutions. During his 18-year tenure with NICE Actimize, Peles helped the company grow from a six-person team to an organization of more than 1,000 employees worldwide with annual revenues exceeding $300 million.

"Nym has built a strong foundation for its clinical language understanding technology with tremendous opportunities ahead," said Peles. "I'm delighted to be working with such a world-class team to drive the delivery of differentiated solutions that eliminate friction, improve operational efficiency and, ultimately, enable healthcare providers and their staff to spend more time focused on patient care."

About Nym Health
Nym Health is a leader in autonomous medical coding. Combining computational linguistics and clinical intelligence, Nym's innovative approach to revenue cycle management is reducing costs and improving payment cycles for healthcare providers across the United States. Along with over 96 percent accuracy, Nym's clinical language understanding technology delivers comprehensive, audit-ready, traceable codes for full transparency. The Nym platform processes over three million charts annually in more than 90 emergency department and urgent care settings.

Nym has offices in New York and Tel Aviv, Israel, and is backed by Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed, and Tiger Global, as well as angel investors, including Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health.

Media Contact
Nicole Pariser
Nym Health
nicole@nymhealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nym-health-names-or-peles-senior-vice-president-of-research--development-301465274.html

SOURCE Nym Health

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • TaskUs Stock Plummets Following a Report Suggesting 50% Downside

    Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) fell sharply on Thursday after the release of what's known as a short report. Spruce Point Capital Management believes TaskUs stock has 25% to 50% downside. Putting their money where their mouth is, Spruce Point Capital is short shares of TaskUs, meaning it will profit if the stock goes down.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel microinverter maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), scoring a 5.1% gain as of 10:10 a.m. ET. This morning, you can't throw a rock on Wall Street without hitting one banker or another that is cutting price targets on renewable energy stocks.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Why Paysafe Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shareholders beat the market on Thursday morning as shares rose 12% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1.1% increase in the wider market. It helped that the broader market jumped, but Paysafe also benefited from improving sentiment from Wall Street pros. An analyst at the Wall Street firm Cowen upgraded the digital gambling and payments processing stock and issued an aggressive short-term outlook that sees the stock nearly doubling over the next year.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Peloton stock plunges below IPO price for first time in nearly two years after report of production halt

    Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. were cratering Thursday after a report indicated that the company temporarily planned to halt production of its connected exercise equipment to help curb costs in a period of slowing demand.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy today according to value investor David Abrams. If you want to take a look only at the top five stocks in this list then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams. […]

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed Today

    A Bank of America analyst cut his price target on the stock in half on Wednesday, but hope springs eternal.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • Ford stock dips, Luminar stock pops on Mercedes-Benz self-driving deal, Signet Jewelers shares rise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock's dip, Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Luminar for self-driving technology, and Signet Jewelers shares rising.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novocure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) are jumping 12.9% higher as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday. The solid gain came after investment firm Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy recommendation. Truist kept its 12-month price target for the stock at $125, which represents upside potential of more than 70%.

  • WELL Health Provides Business Update Reflecting Strong Growth in Patient Visits and Enhanced Revenue Outlook for Q4-2021

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce preliminary results for Q4-2021 ending December 31, 2021 are expected to demonstrate strong financial performance underpinned by significant growth in patient visits. The Company ended Q4 and 2021 with an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding C$450 million an

  • Goldman Sachs Says There’s Room for Over 40% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    The US stock market is starting to strike some observers as overvalued. For the past three years, it has brought in double-digit returns, and the sustained bullish run has prompted some use of the ‘b’ word, bubble. But a new report from Goldman Sachs, analyzing the situation, suggests that investors should stay the course with US stocks. Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, the firm’s CIO for Consumer and Wealth Management, acknowledges that valuations are high, perhaps even echoing the burst of the doc.co