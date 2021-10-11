U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

NYMOX Provides Current Update

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to report today a one-month update to shareholders as a follow-up to the September communication. The Company reinforces that its completion tasks for the important Fexapotide filing have advanced as anticipated and that substantial progress has ensued.

Company CEO Paul Averback stated, "We are happy to follow-up today and tell our shareholders that the main delayed vendor documentation that was incomplete has been accomplished. We are now certain to have our full documentation for those materials completed. There remain some standard quality control steps that are typically involved. Our next follow-up is expected to provide a more exact forward date for filing as soon as it is in our hands very soon in this quarter. We emphasize again that it is fully in the best interests of our shareholders that management concerns itself with required quality regulations and stays focused on doing things properly, regardless of the recent very minor adjustments to the timeline, which are beyond our control."

The Company also announced today that it will be participating in several investor conferences and meetings in the upcoming months.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation specializes in the research and development of therapeutics and diagnostics, with a particular emphasis on products targeted for the unmet needs of the rapidly aging male population in developed economies. The Company’s lead drug candidate for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), Fexapotide Triflutate (FT), has completed Phase 3 development in more than 70 clinical centers in the United States, involving more than 1700 patients during the entire clinical development program. Currently, the Company will soon be filing for approval in major economies around the world, including the United States and Europe.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its Quarterly Reports.

For Further Information Contact:
Randall Lanham
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
1-800-93NYMOX
www.nymox.com


