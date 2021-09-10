NYMOX Provides Shareholder Update

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's progress with its BPH treatment product Fexapotide Triflutate.

The Company announced today that all Company tasks have been completed and documented and that the upcoming filing process in that regard has proceeded fully as planned. The Company is satisfied that it has fulfilled all of its required tasks and mandates at this point. The date of filing has been extended in a minor way mainly due to the need for certain forms and facility documents from third party vendors and contractors that are routinely required. Management assures Nymox shareholders that there are no material or unfamiliar elements unaccounted for in this update.

Nymox is pleased to report that it has filed with regulatory bodies for brand names for Fexapotide. The Company has been formally informed by the authorities in more than one of the major jurisdictions that the proposed marketing trade names that were filed by the Company would be acceptable. Those acceptances are always subject to the outcomes of the filing processes.

Nymox is also pleased to report updates on the acceptance and issuance of several new patents that will bolster the intellectual property protections for the new drug. These are from many different jurisdictions and provide increasing protection for the Company's assets.

Dr Paul Averback, Nymox CEO said, "We are extremely pleased with the results of our long-haul labors and we expect to keep our supporters thoroughly informed, as much as we can. We obviously cannot speak for third party collaborators with whom we work except to say that we have nothing but good things to say about the commitment to quality which exists with our vendors and associates. The last few steps of documentation from the outside are not under our control. However, we expect the filing to occur soon and without major delay. The Company will report to shareholders within 30 days with all the information at hand."

About Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation specializes in the research and development of therapeutics and diagnostics, with a particular emphasis on products targeted for the unmet needs of the rapidly aging male population in developed economies. The Company’s lead drug candidate for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), Fexapotide Triflutate (FT), has completed Phase 3 development in more than 70 clinical centers in the United States, involving more than 1700 patients during the entire clinical development program. Currently, the Company will soon be filing for approval in major economies around the world, including the United States and Europe.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Reports.

For Further Information Contact:
Randall Lanham
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
1-800-93NYMOX
www.nymox.com


