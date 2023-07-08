Nynomic AG's (ETR:M7U) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 3.2% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Nynomic (ETR:M7U). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Nynomic's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Nynomic

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nynomic is:

13% = €9.9m ÷ €77m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.13.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Nynomic's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Nynomic seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Nynomic's moderate 5.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Nynomic's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 5.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Nynomic's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Nynomic Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Nynomic doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Nynomic's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

