NYPA, state Canal Corp's lighting program wins international award

Dec. 28—The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the New York State Canal Corp. have announced that the Reimagine the Canals initiative has been internationally recognized with a prestigious LIT Lighting Design Award for the illumination of infrastructure along the New York State Canal system.

The Office for Visual Interaction, a New York City-based architectural lighting design firm, and the Reimagine the Canals Iconic Lighting Program, won in the Community Building Lighting category. This year's LIT Lighting Design Awards attracted more than 800 submissions from 58 countries.

"Winning an international LIT Lighting Design Award is a remarkable recognition of the Reimagine the Canals initiative, as NYPA and the Canal Corporation developed the Iconic Lighting Program to highlight the craftsmanship of the canal system infrastructure as points of pride for canalside communities," said New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. "This award reinforces the early success and vision of this innovative program as it draws attention to New York's canal history and shines light on an incredible recreational asset available to both local residents and visitors alike."

NYPA and the Canal Corp. lit the Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal, the Verona Beach and Brewerton lighthouses on Oneida Lake, and Lock E-17 in Little Falls through the first phase of the program. A project is now underway to illuminate the CSX railroad bridge that crosses over the Erie Canal between Tonawanda and North Tonawanda in Niagara County. The illumination of the bridge will debut in 2024.

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, "Anyone visiting or passing by one of our illuminated structures will quickly see the positive impact the Iconic Lighting Program is having, as it is beautifying our canals and enhancing an already unique canalside experience. As we approach the Erie Canal's bicentennial and prepare for the 2025 World Canals Conference in Buffalo, NYPA and the Canal Corporation are immensely proud that our program received this award as it highlights century old components of the Canal system while envisioning a brighter future."

The LIT Lighting Design Awards recognize the efforts of talented international lighting product designers and lighting implementers, while celebrating creativity and innovation in the fields of lighting products and applications. The awardees were selected by a jury of designers and leaders in the lighting, interior design, and architectural fields. OVI was honored for their successful implementation of unique lighting schemes along the Canal system which serve to celebrate local history and promote economic growth in canalside communities. Lighting installation along the canal was designed to limit excess glare that would impact the local community's enjoyment of the night sky.

Through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, the New York Power Authority committed $300 million to revitalize the Erie Canal corridor as a tourism and recreation destination while simultaneously boosting economic development and improving the resiliency of canalside communities.