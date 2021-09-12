U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.50
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,666.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,461.00
    +19.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.40
    +8.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.21
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,376.74
    +500.75 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.09
    -35.66 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,306.09
    -75.75 (-0.25%)
     

Nyriad Relocates Global Headquarters to U.S. as it Readies "Future of Storage" Launch

·4 min read

Company makes move for closer proximity to customers and partners as it enters go-to-market phase

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyriad Inc. announced today it has relocated its global headquarters from New Zealand to the U.S. as it prepares to launch the industry's first storage solutions based on a new architecture that redefines how data is stored. The architecture combines the power of GPUs and CPUs to deliver an unprecedented combination of performance, resilience, and efficiency, enabling massive amounts of data and multiple data types to be managed in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, scale, and maintain.

Nyriad Inc. Logo
Nyriad Inc. Logo

The new Nyriad global headquarters is in the San Francisco Bay Area. While development and engineering continue to reside in New Zealand, such capabilities will be expanded in other places wherever talents reside, including Silicon Valley.

"The fundamental nature of storage hasn't changed much in 15 years, even as the world's data and our reliance on it has grown exponentially with no end in sight," said Herb Hunt, Nyriad Chief Executive Officer. "The performance and resilience of data systems has never been more important to business success, but the approaches being used today are not fast enough, not resilient enough, inefficient and not up to the task.

"Data and data management have the potential to be huge competitive advantages, but existing storage products focus on compensating for technical inadequacies," added Hunt. "Nyriad is building a new storage architecture from the ground up that empowers businesses to grow, adapt, and stay competitive in a data-driven world. We are excited to have closed a funding round and be bringing our headquarters closer to our customers as we bring our revolutionary architecture to market."

The headquarters move follows a refocusing of Nyriad in late 2020, led by serial entrepreneur and Nyriad Chairman of the Board, Guy Haddleton. At the time, the company completed a funding round from existing shareholders and began to expand its executive leadership team. The expanded executive team includes:

  • Herb Hunt, Chief Executive Officer and Director. 30+ years' experience in senior leadership and strategic operational roles in global tech companies, including IBM, Siebel, and several startups. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • John Scaramuzzo, Chief Operating Officer. 30+ years' storage industry experience as an entrepreneur who led several successful exits, including Smart Storage, and executive positions with Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate, and Maxtor. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • Steve Lance, Chief Financial Officer. 30+ years' financial experience with tech companies, including SugarCRM, SumTotal Systems, KLA and Taulia, with multiple exits including an IPO and M&As. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • Dr. Stuart Inglis, Chief Technology Officer. 25+ years' experience in IT architecture and software development and lead investor in numerous New Zealand tech companies. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • Kevan Pennington, Chief of Engineering Operations. 30+ years' experience in software and systems development, with emphasis on quality in agile paradigm, with companies such as Cubic Defense, BAE Systems, Airbus, General Dynamics, and Westinghouse Rail. For more information, see LinkedIn.

The company's Board of Directors and Board Advisor are:

  • Guy Haddleton, Chairman. 20+ years' experience in investing and high-growth startups, including co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Anaplan, which completed a $3 billion IPO and is listed on the NYSE. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • Joanna Perry, Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. 15 years' experience in corporate governance on numerous boards, former partner of KPMG New Zealand, and former Chairman of the New Zealand Financial Reporting Standards Board. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • Tim Miles, Director. 20+ years' experience in senior leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of Spark Digital, Vodafone New Zealand, and Vodafone UK, and group Chief Technical Officer of Vodafone plc. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • Derek Dicker, Director. 20+ years' technology experience including senior executive roles with Intel, Integrated Device Technology, PMC-Sierra, Micro-Semi, and Micron Technology. For more information, see LinkedIn.

  • Herb Hunt, Chief Executive Officer and Director. (See above or LinkedIn).

  • Dr. Chong Sup Park, Board Advisor. 30+ years' technology experience in leadership roles including CEO of Hyundai Electronics, Chairman and CEO of Hynix Semiconductor (renamed SK Hynix), Chairman and CEO of Maxtor, and on Boards including Seagate, Cloudian, and others. For more information, see LinkedIn.

About Nyriad
Nyriad Inc. is developing the industry's first storage solutions based on a new architecture that redefines how data is stored. The architecture combines the power of GPUs and CPUs to deliver an unprecedented combination of performance, resilience, and efficiency, enabling massive amounts of data and multiple data types to be managed in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, scale, and maintain. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with development and engineering teams in New Zealand, Nyriad is building a new storage architecture from the ground up that empowers businesses to grow, adapt, and stay competitive in a data-driven world. For more information, visit us on the web at www.nyriad.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyriad-relocates-global-headquarters-to-us-as-it-readies-future-of-storage-launch-301374837.html

SOURCE Nyriad Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Surge Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Zoom, Apple, Chevron, Oracle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Apple unveils the new iPhone 13, plus investor days from Chevron, Zoom Video, Cisco, and more. Plus, August CPI inflation data, retail sales, and business and consumer sentiment.

  • Kansas City Southern settles on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion bid

    The Kansas City, Missouri, company said in a statement Sunday that it has notified rival bidder Canadian National that it intends to terminate a merger agreement and make a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Qualcomm: Apple Modem Worries Are Overblown, Says Top Analyst

    Even if you’re a fully-fledged Qualcomm (QCOM) bull right now, the bear case is an easy one to understand. A big chunk of Qualcomm’s revenue is derived from Apple for which it supplies modems for the tech giant’s smartphones. As Apple has set a goal of building its modems in-house by 2023, Qualcomm could potentially lose a huge source of revenue. The concern has been weighing on investors’ minds and the share price too, with the stock sitting 5% into negative territory in 2021. But these worries

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Income investors have an extra reason to be patient with their holdings since reinvested dividends can amplify their overall returns. In my view, Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are attractive options that meet that criterion. As the world's third-largest retailer (behind Walmart and Amazon), Costco's dominant industry position gives it a lot of staying power.

  • Investors might want to Weigh the Potential of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Before their New Titles Start Selling

    Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has lost a significant portion of market cap and is down some 74% from its February highs. When we look at situations like this, we want to know if the shift is permanent or temporary, and what are the possible catalysts that can change the outcome. In this article, we will look at some of Skillz's fundamentals and try to weigh the risks with the opportunities for growth.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.