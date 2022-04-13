U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

Nyrstar NV 2021 Full Year Results

Nyrstar
·1 min read
In this article:
  • NYRSY
Nyrstar
Nyrstar

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV 2021 Full Year Results

13 April 2022 at 07:00 CEST

Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the “Company”) is today announcing the publication of its financial statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 (“Full Year Results 2021”). The Full Year Results 2021 have been prepared on a discontinuity basis as a result of the decision of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of 9 December 2019 to reject the continuation of the Company’s activities.

The Company has received from its auditor, and is publishing today, an audit opinion to accompany its Full Year Results 2021. In its audit opinion, the auditor confirms that in its opinion, the annual accounts give a true and fair view of the Company’s net equity and financial position as of 31 December 2021, as well as of its results for the year then ended, in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable in Belgium.

The Full Year Results 2021 and the associated reports of the Company’s board of directors have today been published in the reports and presentation section of the Nyrstar website (see https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/2022).

About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment


