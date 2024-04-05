NY's late budget deadline now lands on eclipse day. What's the holdup?

The New York state Legislature blew through Thursday’s already extended deadline to reach a budget deal and agreed to continue talks through Monday in time for the 2024 solar eclipse.

This is the second extender the legislature has passed as Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic leaders in the Senate and Assembly leadership try to resolve disagreements over the $233 billion budget the governor delivered in January.

The extender allows state spending to continue through Monday, a week after the scheduled start of the fiscal year. Last year’s budget was more than a month late.

The divide appears centered on housing, health care and education.

Hochul’s bid to reduce state aid for several school districts ignited protests in districts that would suffer the largest cuts.

The governor wants to reduce funding for half of the 673 districts that receive foundation aid, a large chunk of their annual allotment.

The Mount Vernon school district in Westchester County faces the loss of nearly $3 million in state aid. At a March rally, school officials joined state lawmakers in declaring the cuts “catastrophic” and “apocalyptic.”

“I remain very hopeful that we’ll be able to restore the funds as well as find some way to promptly reevaluate and modernize the foundation aid formula,” state Sen. Shelley Mayer, chairwoman of the Senate education committee, said Thursday.

“And I’m hopeful that everyone in good faith is trying to find a solution that allows schools to get what they anticipated and deals with some of the more complex issues we need to deal with going forward,” Mayer added.

The governor said the cuts are needed after two years when overall state aid increased 2%. State lawmakers have pushed for an agreement that no district would receive less than it did in the previous year.

Hochul pushed back, noting that declining enrollment in some districts means they could get by with less.

Both sides continue to debate Hochul’s proposal to boost the state's housing stock.

The question remains how to pay for it. Hochul's budget proposal called for the creation of a $500 million state fund that would add 15,000 new homes by preparing state-owned property for development.

