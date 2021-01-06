U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

The NYSE will delist three Chinese telecoms after all

Anthony Ha
·1 min read
New York Stock Exchange, Manhattan, Financial District, Wall Street
New York Stock Exchange, Manhattan, Financial District, Wall Street

The New York Stock Exchange announced this morning that it will be delisting three major Chinese telecom companies, a move that it first announced last week before seeming to reverse course on Monday.

This is all happening in response to the Trump Administration's broader order barring U.S. investment in companies that support the Chinese military. (Trump has been trying to ban TikTok through a separate order.)

Why the double reversal? To be fair to the NYSE, in its first reversal, the exchange had only said it would allow the telecoms to continue trading while it evaluates whether the executive order applies to them.

Now it seems that the further evaluation is complete. In today's announcement, the NYSE said it's making the decision after receiving "new specific guidance" confirming that yes, the executive order does apply to China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.

As a result, trading of all three stocks will be suspended on the exchange as of 4am Eastern time on Monday, January 11. The move is seen as largely symbolic, since the telecoms' trading volume via the NYSE only represents a small percentage of their total tradable shares.

NYSE reverses plans to delist China’s three big telcos

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These 2 big airlines may shock everyone and merge in a bid to survive COVID-19 pandemic: analyst

    Consolidation could soon be flying into the boardrooms of the major airlines as they look to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Three Cuts in Three Days: Why Wall Street Is Suddenly Hating on Coca-Cola

    Coke is falling almost 3% on Wednesday, following the stock’s third downgrade in as many days, as analysts grapple with the beverage giant’s future amid the uncertain timing of a post-pandemic reopening. Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers cut his rating on (KO) stock (ticker: KO) to Hold from Buy, and lowered his price target to $55 from $57. Coke gets a much greater portion of its business from away-from-home consumption, at places ranging from restaurants to movie theaters, than does rival (PEP) (PEP), which makes the timing of a reopening all the more salient for the stock.

  • Wall Street refused to believe the Georgia polls. Now there’s a big rotation under way.

    Financial markets are gyrating on Wednesday as results from two Georgia Senate races point toward Democratic control of the House, Senate and presidency.

  • Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M

    "Dallas Mavericks" owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he will run for the office of the president of the United States if Bitcoin hits $1 million.What Happened: The "Shark Tank" fame investor proposed the foray into politics on Twitter.> I'll run if BTC gets to $1m AND we can get commitments to donate 350 BTC to the Treasury each of the 4 yrs so that we can give 1 satoshi to every citizen each yr, that they must hold for 10 years. How's that sound :) https://t.co/dW0e7FJ91m> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 5, 2021Cuban also decried the current system in a separate tweet which he described as "broken." The entrepreneur prophesied that there would be a viable third political party in the U.S. by 2030.If "SPAC King" and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed, under this condition, Cuban might just be ready to run for the office of POTUS in 2024.On the last day of 2020, Palihapitiya had said he would buy the Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms, and low-cost housing should BTC hit $150K.Why It Matters: Bitcoin has risen about 19% at $34,249 as of press time in 2021 so far, touching an all-time high at $35,587.66 late Tuesday.JPMorgan analysts see Bitcoin reaching 6,000 levels in the long term should private sector investments into the cryptocurrency match those in gold.Institutional investors continued to invest in the apex cryptocurrency despite the high valuations above $30,000 on Coinbase Pro.Price Action: Bitcoin traded 5.45% higher at $34,193.11 at press time. Related Link: PayPal, Square Gobbling Up All New Bitcoin Supply Fuels Current Price Spike: ReportPhoto by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Above K, Sidelining Ethereum Rally * As Bitcoin Crossed K, Institutional Buyers On Coinbase Made Record Purchases(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Joe Biden's plan for third, $2,000 stimulus checks suddenly looks more possible

    The president-elect has said $2,000 payments could "go out the door immediately."

  • Here’s what a ‘blue wave’ forming in Washington means for markets

    Democrats are looking to be in pole position in Washington after key runoff Senate races in Georgia are tilting away from Republicans, with results already rippling through financial markets.

  • Georgia Runoffs Have Huge Stock Market Implications; Dow Jones Hits Record High, Nasdaq Turns Up

    The Georgia runoff elections signaling Democratic Senate control will have huge implications for tax and spending policy and the stock market outlook.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup comments on company outlook after stock plunges 40%

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh talks with Yahoo Finance after the company's stock fell 40% Tuesday morning.

  • Goldman Sachs Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Stocks

    It’s a new year, and a good time to choose new stock to line the portfolio. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has been watching the markets with an eye toward the long term – and a finger on pulse of the present. The firm is bullish following the passage of the COVID relief bill last month, seeing the direct income assistance of $600 per person – or $1200 for married couples – as a positive for consumers’ disposable income in the here-and-now.And with consumer spending making up some two-thirds of the US economy, and boost to that metric is seen as good for the whole. Taking the COVID relief checks into account, Goldman Sachs' chief economist, Jan Hatzius, raised his expectations for US economic growth in 1Q21 – bumping his GDP forecast from 3% to 5%.“While the income effects of the fiscal package will be very front-loaded, we expect the impact on consumer spending to be more evenly distributed throughout the year,” Hatzius noted. The economist sees current conditions – with lockdowns in place, as putting something of a damper on immediate spending, but leading to pent-up demand later in the year. With that in mind, Hatzius is predicting sequential gains in Q2 and Q3, and full-year GDP growth of 5.8%, up 9% from his previous estimate.The stock analysts at Goldman are keen to follow Hatzius’ lead, and they’ve been combing the market for stocks that are likely to gain as the markets take a long-term rising trajectory. The firm's analysts are pulling the trigger on two stocks in particular, noting that each has the potential to deliver double-digit gains in the year ahead. We ran the two through TipRanks’ database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.17 Education & Technology (YQ)The worldwide pandemic had one effect that could never have been predicted in advance: the sudden shift of schools to mass online classes. Remote office work has been around for a long time, and at the secondary and college levels, schools have had long experience with correspondence courses – but mass online learning, even down to the primary level, had never been attempted. Companies like 17 Education, however, take up the challenge of online learning.17 Education is a Chinese company, dedicated to joining technology with high-quality educational content to create more effective and efficient tutoring services for K-12. The program includes both online and in-classroom solutions – 17 Education bills itself as a full-service educational technology provider.It is also a new company to the financial markets. YQ stock went public just this past December, when trading commenced on the 4th of the month. The IPO opened flat, with shares priced at $10.50, the midpoint of the pre-IPO range. By December 9, the share price had nearly doubled. Since then, however, the stock is down 34% from its peak.Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Christine Cho, who initiated her coverage of YQ with a Buy rating and a $21 price target. This figure indicates a 55% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Cho’s track record, click here)Cho is bullish on the company’s application of big data systems to analyze and streamline classroom solutions, and sees its unique ‘hybrid’ model of combining in-school and online courses as a net plus. “We see [YQ] translating into two potential advantages for its AST [after school tutoring] business: (1) proprietary school-level insights enabling YQ to develop more localized/customized content, and (2) ability to grow paid enrollments rapidly at a low student acquisition cost — a key challenge in the online AST industry — through penetration of organic in-school MAUs…” The Goldman review is one of two on record for 17 Education; the other is also a Buy, making the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The stock is priced at $13.5, and the $20.50 average price target gives an upside potential of ~52%. (See YQ stock analysis on TipRanks)ChampionX Corporation (CHX)17 Education wasn’t the only new ticker to hit the markets at the height of the pandemic, rather, it was one of many. ChampionX is an oilfield technology company that conducted a major change in 1H20. It’s namesake, ChampionX Holdings, merged with Apergy Corp, with the combined company attaching the ChampionX name to the new partner’s trading history. CHX started trading in June 2020, and in December, the company moved its ticker from the NYSE to the NASDAQ.CHX offers a range of oilfield tech solutions, including such specialized applications as drilling fluid and mud additives, fracturing fluid systems, and well cementing, in addition to drilling technologies. These tech services are essential for the oil producers – that own the wells – to get the product to the surface. The essential nature of the service, plus the generally improving economic conditions, led to a Q3 sequential gain in revenues of 112%. The top line came in at $633 million.Analyst Angie Sedita, who covers this stock for Goldman, sees the company in an advantageous position.“We view ChampionX as a strong oilfield service and equipment provider with a global footprint and favorable product mix. Its primary businesses, chemicals and artificial lift, are exposed to the production phase of the life of a well, thus producing lower earnings cyclicality and stronger through-cycle EBITDA. The recent merger of the two companies completed in Q2-20 (Apergy and ChampionX) should drive market share growth and cross-selling opportunities both in the international and U.S. markets,” Sedita wrote.To this end, Sedita initiated coverage on CHX with a Buy rating and a $21 price target. Her target implies a 20% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Sedita’s track record, click here)All in all, six of Wall Street’s analysts have reviews CHX shares, and 5 said to Buy against 1 who rated it a Hold. This puts the analyst consensus at a Strong Buy. However, the recent share appreciation has pushed the stock price above the average price target of $17.10. (See CHX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump, Dow hits record high as bank shares rally amid Georgia runoff results

    Stock opened lower Wednesday morning as traders awaited final results of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, which will determine control of Congress and shape policy decisions for the coming years.

  • Two former Apple insiders are building a laser technology startup to fuel the electric car boom

    Upstart lidar company Aeva is led by two former Apple executives looking to shake up the industry.

  • Buffett-Backed BYD Outdoes Nio, Xpeng EV Sales: What Investors Need To Know

    Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) is outshining leading rivals in the luxury electric sedan monthly sales despite an 11% year-over-year drop in total electric passenger car sales in 2020, reports CNBC. BYD sold 130,970 units of battery-powered electric vehicles in 2020.What Happened: In December 2020, BYD's combined sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles increased to 27,594 units, a 150% YoY growth.The "Han" electric sedan has been the key sales driver for BYD, crossing 10,000 units in the first five months of its launch since July, CNBC noted. Individual sales figures for December 2020 is currently not available.BYD's Han is performing at par with market peer Nio Ltd (NYSE: NIO), and better than other peers like Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), as per CNBC.Why Does It Matter: Among the Warren Buffet-backed company's Chinese rivals in the EV segment, Nio topped the leader board. It doubled its YoY growth clocking 43,728 unit sales in 2020, with sales peaking at 7,000 units in December.Xpeng, the Guangzhou-based EV maker, disclosed Monday that 2020 deliveries grew by 112% YoY to 27,041 units. In the fourth quarter, Xpeng recorded 303% YoY growth and a 51% sequential rise. December was the best month for Xpeng, with monthly deliveries standing at 5,700 units, a 326% increase on a YoY basis, and a 35% increase over November.Li Auto reported that deliveries in the fourth quarter were approximately 14,146 units, of which 6,106 units were delivered in December. Total deliveries for 2020 crossed the 30,000 milestones in a mere 12 months since its launch on Dec. 4, 2019.Price Action: BYD ADRs jumped 6.77% higher to close at $59.88 Tuesday.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles newsImage Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Close To Raising Fresh Funding At B Valuation: Report * Achronix Semiconductor In Talks For B SPAC Merger Deal: Report(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Marijuana Stocks Surge With Democratic Senate Likely; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    There’s a strong feeling growing among investors – of relief – that the new year will feature lower volatility than 2020. That along would be enough to boost spirits, but better yet, there is also a perception that the markets are going to drive higher in the new year.Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s well-known quant expert, sees the initial stages of a positive feedback loop, with lower volatility and systematic investment strategies coming together to drive gains, attracting more investors – and, in Kolanovic’s view, pushing the S&P 500 to 4,600 by year’s end. That will be a 25% increase for the index.A general market environment like that is bound to produce plenty of stock winners, and Wall Street’s analysts are busy pointing them out. Among other things, they are tapping penny stocks, equities priced at less than $5 per share. Their rock-bottom starting price makes pennies the logical place to look for huge returns on investment. Although their risk factor is high, even a small gain in absolute numbers will turn into a massive percentage gain in share price.Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks the pros believe could see explosive gains in the coming months. Not to mention each one gets a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community.9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)Some biopharma companies take a broad-based approach, while others focus on a niche. 9 Meters is one of the latter, taking aim at unmet needs for gastrointestinal patients. The company’s development pipeline features drug candidates under investigation as treatments for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease (CeD), two conditions that are both dangerous and difficult to treat.Drilling down to pipeline details, 9 Meters’ flagship product, Larazotide, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of CeD. CeD affects about 1% of the population, yet there are no approved therapies. Top-line data from the study is expected in the second half of 2021.Furthermore, this past December, the company announced that it had entered an agreement with EBRIS, the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, to investigate Larazotide as a potential treatment for respiratory complications due to COVID-19.The other major drug in the company’s pipeline is NM-002, for SBS. The company has recently announced positive Phase 1b/2a results, with a measurable impact on disease symptoms from a compound that was well-tolerated by patients.NMTR’s strong pipeline and $0.89 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street.One of these NMTR bulls is Truist’s Srikripa Devarakonda. Citing Larazotide as a key component of his bullish thesis, the analyst noted, “We acknowledge investors are likely to see a pivotal trial in a tough-to-crack Celiac disease program as high risk despite encouraging Ph2b data. We model $705M/$353M in peak unadjusted/adjusted sales and see potential upside of 400% - 1650% from positive Ph3 readout.”Devarakonda also sees “significant unmet need in SBS” and continues to believe that “NM-002 has a differentiated profile vs. SOC.” His key takeaways from the recent Phase 1b/2a results include: “1) we believe that the drug showed early activity in SBS patients; all 9 patients showed meaningful reduction in total stool output volume; average TSO reduction was 42% from baseline; 2) responses occur rapidly, with effects on TSO seen within 48 hours of dosing; 3) safety profile looks favorable, we would like to see greater durability.”To this end, Devarakonda rates NMTR shares a Buy along with a $5 price target. This figure conveys his confidence in NMTR’s ability to soar 462% in the coming year. (To watch Devarakonda’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that NMTR is a Strong Buy. Given its $4.33 average price target, upside of 386% could be in store for investors. (See NMTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)Orchard Therapeutics takes the broad-based approach to the biopharma industry. The company is engaged in the development of gene therapies for rare, frequently terminal, diseases, including neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies, and blood disorders. The gene therapy approach uses blood stem cells to deliver corrected genetic information directly into the patient’s body.Orchard’s pipeline demonstrates the diversity of disorders amenable to gene therapy – the company has no less than 12 drug candidates in development. Among these candidates, Libmeldy (OTL-200) stands out.Libmeldy is in commercialization stages as a treatment for MLD (metachromatic leukodystrophy), a rare, mutation-based genetic disorder of the nervous system. Libmeldy, which is designed to treat children suffering from the infantile for juvenile forms of MLD by replacing the defective ARSA gene, received its approval for medical use in the EU in December 2020.Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten notes the European approval of Libmeldy, and its implication for Orchard’s progress. He writes, “We look forward to the company’s commercial execution in the EU and an eventual 2022 approval in the US. Last month ORTX received IND clearance from the FDA for the program paving the way for discussions with the US regulators to decide a suitable path forward toward a BLA filing.”"Net-net, with possibly two gene therapies approved in the next 12-18 months and a pivotal study beginning in a third (MPS-I), we think ORTX shares are undervalued at these levels," the analyst concluded. In line with his bullish comments, Nierengarten rates ORTX as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target indicates a potential for 241% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Do other analysts agree with Nierengarten? They do. Only Buy ratings, 3, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, ORTX gets a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $15, the average price target indicates shares could appreciate by 241% in the year ahead. (See ORTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Will Palantir Or Snowflake Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) or Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock would grow the most by 2022.Palantir Vs. Snowflake Stock Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company is known for Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors.Palantir Gotham enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.The company also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. Foundry also allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place.See Also: Best IPOs 2020In one of the year's most anticipated IPOs, Palantir went public in September via a direct listing. Shares of Palantir opened for trading at $10 and currently trade around $25.Snowflake is a software company that provides data cloud platforms for customers in data engineering, data lake, data warehousing, data science, data applications, and data sharing. The company also provides solutions for data silos and data governance.In its first earnings report as a public company on Dec. 2, Snowflake reported quarterly sales of $159.62 million, which beat the $147.52 million estimate and represents 119% year-over-year growth.The company reported a third-quarter loss of $1.01 per share, which missed estimates by 75 cents. Snowflake reported 3,554 total customers and 65 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.Snowflake had one of the largest IPOs ever for a software stock and now trades around $283.Survey SaysFifty-five percent of participants said shares of Palantir will grow more by 2022.Many respondents to our study expressed confidence that CEO Alex Karp will lead Palantir to win several more data software contracts with the government and private-sector firms throughout 2021, something the company had great momentum with going into the end of 2020.Taking a look at Palantir's recent wins: * The company won a three-year, $44 million contract with the Food and Drug Administration. * Announced the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems opted to execute the second year of its partnership on the Army Vantage program for $113.8 million * Won a two-year, $31.5 million contract with the U.K.'s National Health Service.Kicking off 2021 on the right note, on Jan. 4 Palantir announced a one-year, $22.5 million contract with SOMPO Holdings.As a measuring stick for investors, it can be said much of Palantir's 2021 growth will be tied to garnering more contracts like the aforementioned examples.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple, GE, Boeing, FuboTV Or Ideanomics? * Will United Or American Airlines Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Tumbling. What’s Behind the Move.

    A Piper Sandler analyst cut his rating on the stock. A price cut from rival Impossible Foods also weighed on the shares.

  • A bond market 'taper tantrum' lurks after Georgia Senate runoff results loom: expert

    Brace yourself for higher Treasury yields, argues one top Wall Street strategist, after the outcome of the George Senate runoff.

  • This Small Gene Therapy Stock Is Taking On Giants Regeneron, Roche

    Regenxbio launched a key study of its eye disease-targeting gene therapy, prompting RGNX stock to pop on Wednesday. It's also planning to test a gene therapy in muscular dystrophy.