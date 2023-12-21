NYSE president Lynn Martin on her journey from tech to high finance

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) president Lynn Martin is one of the most powerful women in finance, but her journey to become the leader of the world’s largest stock exchange was far from certain.

"When I was growing up … [there] wasn't exactly a career path," Martin told Yahoo Finance in an interview. "I remember asking my mom how you got a seat on the stock exchange. It was generally something that got passed down from generation to generation or you knew someone or you had a lot of money [and] were able to buy a seat."

NYSE President Lynn Martin speaks at the New York Stock Exchange on October 11, 2023, in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess via Getty Images)

Martin's road to the NYSE started with a home computer that debuted in the 1980s: the Commodore 64.

"I remember fondly being an elementary school child, spending a lot of time out on the Commodore 64 playing video games," Martin said. "I was just fascinated not just at the games I was playing but [at] some of the word processing capabilities, some of the art tools, all of the things you can do with a machine, and the interaction you were getting from a machine."

Besides being used for gaming, the computer whetted her appetite for data and technology at an early age. Martin went on to earn a computer science degree from Manhattan College. She was the only woman in her program.

She began her career working for IBM as a computer programmer. At the time, working in tech was an unusual foundation for finance. However, that unconventional starting point prepared her for when finance and tech became more closely intertwined.

"I’m given a number, and it just sticks in my head," Martin said. "It’s down to my comp sci and math background. It’s just the way my brain tends to work."

While working at IBM, she earned a master's degree in statistics. During that time, she wanted to pivot and pursue finance. She looked at opportunities outside of tech and saw a posting on the jobs site Monster.com at the London Financial Futures Exchange.

Though she's the first to admit that she didn't know a lot about the products at the time, she spoke the language of code, and the financial derivatives market had shifted to electronic. The hiring managers needed someone who understood tech and math, so Martin got her start in the exchange business.

Martin worked her way up the financial exchange ladder until she was ultimately appointed to lead the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. Martin is the second woman to solely hold the title of NYSE president.

Fearless Girl is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 30, 2023. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) (Brendan McDermid / reuters)

With roughly 2,400 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange — and many others wanting to be listed on the big board — Martin often has an audience with CEOs, learning more about their priorities and their worries.

One of the chief concerns of the top brass in the past year has been "volatility in the markets, which is really being triggered by inflation and interest rates," Martin said.

Her leadership style comes across as open, accessible, and to the point. Martin explained that technology has "democratized access" and led to more diversity in finance. And while every company is different, Martin said she likes to be in the office for those water cooler conversations that lead to new ideas.

"As a leader, the most important thing you can do is communicate with people," Martin said. "I'm also really focused on being out there and having conversations with younger generations because if you see yourself in a position, it means you can do it."

