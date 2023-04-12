NYSE short interest rose 2.0 percent in late March

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.0 percent in late March, the exchange said on Wednesday.

As of March 31, short interest rose to about 16.178 billion shares, compared with 15.868 billion shares as of March 15.

Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.