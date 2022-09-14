U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,165.00
    +62.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,084.75
    +48.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.10
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.12 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4430
    +0.0210 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +3.29 (+13.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1556
    +0.0063 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9800
    -1.6650 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,313.52
    -1,187.92 (-5.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.20
    -39.49 (-7.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.75
    -103.11 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Nyshex lands a fresh $25M to match shippers with ocean carriers

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

The New York Shipping Exchange (Nyshex), a platform that connects shippers with ocean carriers, today announced that it raised $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Collate Capital with participation from Blumberg Capital, Goldman Sachs, and NewRoad Capital. The infusion brings the company's total raised to $69 million, which CEO Gordon Downes says will be put toward expanding Nyshex's service to support all types of ocean freight contracts.

Downes makes the case that the ocean shipping industry lacks the basic digital infrastructure that exists in other markets. For example, he says there aren't standard contracts, and there isn't a financial services network that holds deposits and settles payments.

"The industry is playing catch-up after spending the last decade or so focused on surviving a price war and dealing with rapid consolidation," Downes told TechCrunch via email. "Nyshex was formed because [we] experienced firsthand the challenges associated with keeping track of contractual commitments, and [we] realized the incumbents could not solve these challenges."

Downes founded Nyshex in 2014 after serving as director of shipping giant Maersk's supply chain and key accounts team. The idea, he says, was to create a "carrier-neutral" tool that could provide a single source of truth for contract fulfillment and performance.

To this end, Nyshex provides workflows for creating contracts that communicate what shippers need to carriers in terms of space and equipment. The company acts as a neutral third party, enforcing contracts between shippers and carriers and hosting dashboards that present critical metrics to both carriers and shippers. In the event something goes wrong, Nyshex works with shippers and carriers to attempt to arrive at a resolution.

Nyshex can also match freight bookings and physical container movements. Using AI trained on ocean carrier data and info from third-party shipping aggregators, the system can sync shippers and freight forwarders with ocean carriers in real time, Downes says.

"The pandemic highlighted to the market the need for our products and has fundamentally changed industry dynamics moving forward," Downes said. "C-suite decision-makers recognize the need for a trusted system of record, and this has been magnified by the ongoing supply chain disruption. Freight contract performance, coupled with workflows that improve performance -- as well as reduce cost by creating efficiency -- will improve supply chain resilience and create a competitive advantage."

Looking to stay a step ahead of rivals like Freightos, Infor Nexus, and BlueX, Nyshex plans to launch a payments product with undisclosed "strategic financial services partners" in the coming months. Looming larger on the horizon is a new "shipper-focused" allocation management product, which Downes says will be able to support over 100,000 shippers that contract directly with ocean carriers.

Business is steady in the meantime, with annual recurring revenue hitting $12 million this year and operations expected to reach cash-flow positive status in Q3 2022, according to Downes. Nyshex handled $1 billion in gross freight volume last year for around 330 carrier and shipper customers and anticipates upping that amount to $4 billion by the end of 2022.

"Unlike the post-pandemic hangover in e-commerce, our growth is expected to continue because volatility is expected to continue; essentially, our business is counter-cyclical to the downturn. Supply chains have changed for the long run and new market opportunities have emerged as a result," Downes said. "From a financial standpoint, our Series B could be our last funding round; however, we plan to continue to raise to capture more of the whitespace in making freight more reliable through trust, data, and workflows."

Nyshex has 120 employees and expects to expand to over 170 by the end of 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the M

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time high, up 3.5% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 3.45% on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Argentinian tax agency conducts first-ever raids on illegal crypto mining farms Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 32.05 trillion, as of block height 753,984, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about […]

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • EU Embargo to Knock Russian Oil Output, Says IEA

    That's how much the [International Energy Agency](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-oil-demand-undermined-by-china-lockdowns-iea-says-11663146658) expects Russian oil output to fall after a European Union ban kicks in. The energy watchdog forecasts that Russia's oil production will drop to 9.5 million barrels a day by February 2023, down 1.9 million barrels a day from February this year—the month of the invasion. The embargo starts with a ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude in December an

  • Oil ticks lower as IEA offers mixed picture on crude demand

    Oil futures ticked down in choppy trade on Wednesday, after the International Energy Agency cut its outlook for China’s crude demand but projected that European power producers would boost demand for oil as they switch away from natural gas following Russia’s halt to flows through the Nord Stream pipeline. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLV22) was up down 52 cents, or 0.6%, at $86.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In its monthly report, the Paris-based IEA cut its forecasts for Chinese oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day in 2022, to 15 million barrels a day, 420,000 barrels a day less than last year.

  • Gig and self-employed workers need this to save for retirement

    Mike Dawson, 54, a lobsterman in Maine, started saving for retirement in his mid-to-late 20s with an individual retirement account. “I save better than I invest,” said Dawson, who learned the discipline of saving for retirement from his father, who was also self-employed. Dawson figures he has about 10 more years until retirement—when his body wears out from the rigors of lobster fishing and when his pool of retirement savings and investments will be enough.

  • Why every business executive should pay attention to Twitter’s whistleblower case

    The era of involuntary disclosure through whistleblowers may just be what finally gets business leaders to care about cybersecurity, says Eric Noonan.

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.