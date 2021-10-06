U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

NYU Langone Health Expands Outpatient Care Network

·4 min read

New Locations & Services Enhance Access to High-Quality Care Across the Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health continues to broaden access to high-quality primary and specialty care with recent expansions in Long Island, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.

(PRNewsfoto/NYU School of Medicine)
(PRNewsfoto/NYU School of Medicine)

"We infuse the communities we serve with the best of NYU Langone, bringing the latest clinical advances to our patients where they live and work," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "We're always seeking opportunities to enhance our network, and the latest additions not only allow us to better serve our patients, but ultimately improve the health of our communities."

New Locations and Services on Long Island

NYU Langone continues to expand its breadth and depth of services on Long Island as part of its strategic plan to create an extensive network of healthcare choices—now more important than ever with increased patient demand across the network.

Key expansions on Long Island include the following:

New Locations and Renovations in Queens

In nearby Queens, NYU Langone also continues to strengthen its multispecialty offerings:

  • The recently opened NYU Langone Medical Associates—Howard Beach, at 157-02 Cross Bay Boulevard, provides family medicine and gastroenterology care for patients ages 12 and older.

  • In Astoria at 23-18 31st Street, NYU Langone Astoria Medical Associates is undergoing an expansion and renovation to accommodate new providers who specialize in endocrinology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, rheumatology, and urology.

Expansions, Renovations, and Relocations in Manhattan

NYU Langone recently completed construction projects on two of its multispecialty centers in midtown Manhattan, bringing together a wide array of clinical services, including the following:

Expansions, Renovations, and Relocations in Brooklyn

NYU Langone continues to enhance access to specialized care in Brooklyn—New York City's most populous borough.

New clinical specialties available throughout Brooklyn include the following:

Integrated, Nationally Acclaimed Care

NYU Langone's growing outpatient care network, with more than 360 locations and 3,300 physicians, consistently ranks among the best in the country. From the eastern-most end of Long Island to Palm Beach County, Florida, NYU Langone's vast network of inpatient and outpatient locations is interconnected by a single electronic health record system, Epic, which also connects to the NYU Langone Health app.

Media Inquiries
Deborah "DJ" Haffeman
Phone: 646-284-5630
deborah.haffeman@nyulangone.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyu-langone-health-expands-outpatient-care-network-301394242.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

