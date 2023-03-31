U.S. markets closed

NYU LANGONE HEALTH OPENS COMPREHENSIVE, FIVE-STORY MULTISPECIALTY CARE CENTER IN COBBLE HILL

PR Newswire
·6 min read

New facility offers an off-campus emergency department, cancer care, infusion center, and a wide array of outpatient services

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health will tomorrow begin opening the comprehensive Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center, a state-of-the-art facility that offers an off-campus, 24-hour emergency department as well as cancer care, outpatient surgeries, and physician practices—across 165,000 square feet and 5 floors—in Brooklyn's Cobble Hill.

One of the most advanced facilities of its kind in all of New York, NYU Langone's Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center provides many medical and surgical services at a convenient Brooklyn location. Rene Perez Photography for NYU Langone
One of the most advanced facilities of its kind in all of New York, NYU Langone's Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center provides many medical and surgical services at a convenient Brooklyn location. Rene Perez Photography for NYU Langone

The robust physician practice includes 19 medical and surgical specialties throughout the new building at 70 Atlantic Avenue, which also offers an infusion center and radiology and imaging services at the site of the former Long Island College Hospital.

"The Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center greatly enhances the breadth and depth of high-quality care NYU Langone offers right here in the community," said Andrew W. Brotman, MD, executive vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone Health. "This clinical hub will be transformational for the neighborhood, allowing us to offer our top-ranked care and the best outcomes to more than 200,000 patients a year."

Conceived to address the growing healthcare needs of the community, the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center is conveniently located near mass transit, and valet parking is available for patients.

"NYU Langone's leadership to expand outpatient care across NYC ensures that underserved communities can access the care they need in their own neighborhoods," said Congressman Dan Goldman, New York's 10th Congressional District. "With the opening of the new ambulatory care center in downtown Brooklyn, I am pleased that Brooklynites of all ages will be able to access their healthcare services closer to home, including both outpatient and emergency care."

NYU Langone will further expand in Brooklyn later this spring with the opening of the Red Hook Family Health Center at NYU Langone, where it will offer primary care, dental care, obstetrics and gynecology, behavioral health, and family support services.

The new care center is named after Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg in recognition of their generosity to NYU Langone, including a gift to expand access to outpatient care in Brooklyn. Longtime residents of Brooklyn Heights, the Steinbergs support and partner with many other Brooklyn-based institutions. Diane Steinberg is board chair of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and a trustee emeritus of the Brooklyn Community Foundation. Joseph Steinberg chairs Jefferies Financial Group and St. Ann's Center for Arts and Education, and is a member of NYU's Board of Trustees, NYU Tandon School of Engineering Board of Overseers, and NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center Advisory Board.

Off-Campus Emergency Department

The NYU Langone Health—Cobble Hill Emergency Department at the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center replaces an emergency department that had been in operation since 2014 in a temporary location at 83 Amity Street. As an off-campus emergency department, medical experts can diagnose and treat the types of emergencies typically seen in a hospital emergency department, including strokes and heart attacks.

Open around-the-clock, the new emergency department further enhances the patient experience through expanded, upgraded amenities and advanced technology, including the following:

  • 27 open treatment beds and bays, including 2 triage rooms and 5 negative pressure treatment rooms—nearly doubling the capacity of the former location

  • two overnight hospital beds

  • dedicated CT and X-ray imaging services

  • bedside tablets to facilitate patient communication, education, and entertainment

The emergency department consistently performs in the 90th percentile for patient satisfaction, according to the Press Ganey Emergency Department survey.

Perlmutter Cancer Center Services and Infusion Center

Perlmutter Cancer Center at Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center at NYU Langone offers medical appointments and chemotherapy in a single convenient location, with 14 spacious, sunlit infusion bays in the on-site infusion center that also serves patients with multiple sclerosis and rheumatology- and gastroenterology-related conditions.

Marking the fourth location in Brooklyn for NYU Langone's National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Cobble Hill care team specializes in general hematology and medical and surgical oncology for a wide variety of cancers, and is supported by the Perlmutter Cancer Center network for multidisciplinary consultation. Patients at Cobble Hill also have access to clinical trials, genetic counseling, and support programs.

Physician Practices, Outpatient Surgery Center and Imaging

The Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center will have more than 65 providers from the following clinical areas:

  • cardiology with comprehensive non-invasive cardiac testing

  • gastroenterology

  • bariatric, colorectal, and general surgery

  • hematology

  • internal medicine

  • medical and surgical oncology

  • neurology

  • neurosurgery and spine surgery

  • obstetrics and gynecology

  • ophthalmology with an on-site optical shop

  • orthopedics, including sports medicine

  • pediatrics and pediatric orthopedics, with a dedicated pediatric waiting area, through Hassenfeld Children's Hospital

  • plastic surgery

  • podiatry

  • rheumatology

  • vascular surgery

Plans are underway to add specialists in oculoplastic surgery, obesity medicine, hand surgery, breast cancer, breast surgery, and women's sports medicine.

The new center also offers a full range of radiology services, including X-ray imagine, MRI scans, CT, ultrasound, mammography, and bone density testing, and the outpatient surgery center expects to perform 30 to 40 gastroenterology-, gynecology-, ophthalmology-, and podiatry-related procedures a day.

Design and Sustainability

Designed with patients and neighbors in mind, the building features terracotta panels on the façade to help the structure blend with the residential neighborhood. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide abundant natural light and views of surrounding rooftops, the New York Harbor, and the Manhattan skyline; and artwork by Brooklyn-based artists evokes nature and light.

"This new full service ambulatory facility has been designed with an overarching emphasis on the patient experience, to offer comprehensive and convenient medical care in an inviting and comfortable setting for both patients and staff in this Brooklyn community," said Vicki Match Suna, AIA, executive vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities at NYU Langone. "The physical environment plays an important role in wellness and health outcomes, and this informs every aspect of our design, down to the thoughtful selection of materials and furnishings, connection to nature and natural light, and the integration of art by local artists."

NYU Langone anticipates receiving U.S. Green Building Council LEED Gold level certification for environmentally beneficial design and construction practices and sustainable building operations.

About NYU Langone Health
NYU Langone Health is the top hospital in New York State and No. 3 in the country, according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll. Included in its 300+ locations throughout the New York area are 6 inpatient locations, including NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, a full-service teaching hospital in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Also part of NYU Langone Health is the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, a community-based program principally located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, that provides high-quality outpatient care and services to adults and children regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance status. For more information about NYU Langone Health, go to nyulangone.org, and interact with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Inquiries
Deborah "DJ" Haffeman
Phone: 646-284-5630
deborah.haffeman@nyulangone.org

