NYU Langone Hospital--Brooklyn Becomes First Hospital in Brooklyn to Receive Magnet® Status for Excellence in Nursing

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn received its first Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)—making it the only hospital in Brooklyn with this designation. With this news, all of NYU Langone's hospitals are now Magnet recognized, considered the gold standard for nursing. Only 9.4% of hospitals in the United States have achieved ANCC Magnet Recognition status. The ANCC identified and granted one exemplar to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn for its high rate of professional registered nurses holding a bachelor's degree or higher at 90.5% of nurses.

"This is truly a validation of our commitment to nursing excellence and to the highest level of quality and safety," said Jose M. Hernandez, MSN, RN, vice president of nursing, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. "It is a testament to our nurses' resiliency and tenacity, especially considering their tireless work and patient care throughout the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Magnet honor also extends to the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, a community-based program that provides high-quality primary and preventive outpatient care, and Perlmutter Cancer Center—Sunset Park, which provides state-of-the-art radiation therapy and infusion treatment in Brooklyn.

"We are completely vested in the community, with a large portion of our nursing workforce living in the surrounding area we are proud to serve," said Bret J. Rudy, MD, senior vice president and chief of hospital operations, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. "Their work, and the contributions of all our staff, is a testament to our commitment to excellence in delivering exemplary patient care services."

The prestigious Magnet recognition is one of the highest honors a healthcare institution can achieve, and speaks to exceptional teamwork and coordination not only among nurses, but among all faculty and staff. To earn Magnet designation, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff.

"Our nurses consistently deliver superior patient care with the highest levels of professionalism and innovation," said Debra Albert, DNP, MBA, RN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president for Patient Care Services. "The designation of all our hospitals as Magnet sites reaffirms that we are indeed one system with one exceptional standard of care."

Commitment to Quality

The Magnet designation is the latest recognition of NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn's commitment to outstanding quality and safety standards that are unparalleled in the borough.

The hospital, located in the southwest Brooklyn community of Sunset Park, shares NYU Langone Health's ranking as the number one hospital in New York State, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Nationally, NYU Langone is ranked third. Additionally, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn was awarded an "A" in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and a five-star rating for safety, quality, and patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, formerly Lutheran Medical Center, merged with NYU Langone in 2016. A study published earlier this year online in JAMA Network Open found that the merger led to improved quality of care, with in-hospital mortality rates dropping by 33 percent.

