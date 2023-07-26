NYwomanto complete pretrial program or face 140 years for money laundering using Greenwich, other banks

Jul. 26—Under the deal with prosecutors, Hurley will be released into a drug rehabilitation program followed by a "long period" of oversight by the court's probation department, Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Manning said on Wednesday.

If Hurley complies with the rules set by the treatment facility, obeys conditions of release that are to be determined at a later court hearing and avoids any arrests in the interim, her conditional guilty pleas will be dropped and the court will dismiss the case against her.

But if Hurley fails to follow the court's orders, she could face up to a total of 140 years in prison.

"If she messes up in any way, shape or form, we're moving straight to sentencing," Manning warned.

Judge Bruce Hudock added that the court was imposing a "zero tolerance policy."

Manning said the state determined, after many discussions with Hurley's attorneys Dominic Angotta and Benjamin Aponte, that Hurley's role in the money laundering and identity theft scheme was largely a result of a "significant drug problem."

Hurley was dependent on drugs that her codefendant, Juan Hernandez, used to string her along in the scheme, Manning claimed on Wednesday.

"We're not sure how much money even made its way to Ms. Hurley," Manning said. "This is a shot to get some help for her drug use."

Hurley was arrested alongside Hernandez in January after they were accused of cashing more than $224,000 in stolen treasury checks, then allegedly using the money to purchase gold coins, according to warrants for their arrest.

Both Hernandez, 40, and Hurley were each charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, second-degree money laundering and three counts of first-degree identity theft for what police described as a long-running scam using stolen identities to launder money stolen from the identity theft victims, according to the arrest warrants.

The investigation into Hernandez and Hurley first began in October 2022 after Stamford police learned of bank accounts opened at five different banks using the information from two people who had their identities stolen. The banks were in Stamford, Darien and Greenwich, according to the arrest warrants.

According to their arrest warrants, Hernandez and Hurley stole $224,093 in treasury checks from two different people then used their information to open accounts at five different banks where they then deposited the money.

Hernandez and Hurley later allegedly used the funds to purchase gold coins, investigator Michael Stampien wrote in their warrants.

Using surveillance footage from the banks, police were able to identify Hernandez and Hurley, as well as a vehicle that was being used in the commission of the alleged crimes.

On Nov. 7, 2022, Stamford police officers pulled over a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle in the surveillance video. During the stop, police recovered paperwork related to the fraudulently opened bank accounts, fake licenses using the victims' names and a Social Security card for one of the victims, according to the arrest warrants.

Stampien writes that police also recovered a folder from the car that contained stolen identifying information for more than 400 people.

Hernandez is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7; Hurley is scheduled to appear on Sept. 26.